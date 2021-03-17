Wednesday, March 17, 2021
ED attaches properties of three channels involved in TRP manipulation, Republic TV not named in the statement issued by the agency

ED said that Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat and committed the offence of criminal breach of trust, forgery in order to gain wrongfully by manipulating Television Rating Points (TRPs) of these Television Channels

OpIndia Staff
The Enforcement Directorate today attached properties belonging to three television channels in the TRP manipulation case. In a statement issued by the central probe agency, it was informed that immovable and movable properties of Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie were attached by ED in the case.

The attached properties include land, commercial and residential units in Mumbai, Indore, Delhi and Gurgaon and balances in bank account totaling to Rs. 32 Crore. Investigations have revealed that the Proceeds of Crime for these channels is to the tune of Rs 46 Crore, according to the ED. Importantly, the ED didn’t name Republic TV in its statement, the channel which has been targeted by Mumbai police in the case.

The ED said that during investigation it was found that some employees of Hansa Research had revealed the information about households where BARC Bar-O-Meters are installed, and the channels had tried to use this information for their own benefit. The channels bribed the households to watch their channels, thereby fraudulently increasing their viewership as measured by the BARC.

It may be noted that BARC selects the households where the Bar-O-Meters are to be installed, and the private company Hans Research installs the devices in the selected households. The company also does the servicing of the devices. Thus, Hans employees had access to this confidential information.

ED said that Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat and committed the offence of criminal breach of trust, forgery in order to gain wrongfully by manipulating Television Rating Points (TRPs) of these Television Channels. Thus, by fraudulently enhancing the TRP ratings, these channels have garnered enhanced advertisement revenue, as TRP ratings are used to determine the rate the channels can charge for advertisements.

“In two of these channels; just 5 compromised households were contributing to approximately 25% of the viewership of Mumbai for the relevant period and for the third channel, 5 compromised households were contributing to approximately 12 % of viewership of Mumbai,” the ED statement stated.

Accordingly, the movable and immovable properties of the owners/entities of the channels have been attached to the tune of Rs. 32 Crore against the total Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 46.77 Crore generated during the manipulation period of TRP of the channels under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Further investigation is in progress.

In another development today in the high profile case, the Bombay High Court slammed the Mumbai police for continuing probe against Republic TV in the case and not finding any against them for months. The court said that the police can’t keep the sword hanging over the channel in the case, as police have not named the channel as an accused, despite filing two charge sheets against it.

ED is also probing India Today TV in the case, as the original complaint filed by Hansa Research against its employee who was selling the confidential data, and the FIR registered in the case, had named India Today, along with the above mentioned channels. Even though Republic TV was not named in the complaint and the FIR, Mumbai Police tried hard to make the channel and its owner-editor Arnab Goswami the main accused in the case.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

‘You have no evidence against Republic TV even after 3 months’, Bombay HC slams Mumbai Police in TRP manipulation case

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC asked why Mumbai Police is keeping the sword hanging over Republic TV without any evidence in the TRP scam case

‘Bacha Bazi’: The rampant sexual exploitation of minor boys in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Opinions Akshita Bhadauria -
'Bacha Bazi' or using minor boys for sexual pleasure has been rampant in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

West Bengal: Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, had earlier visited Pakistan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019.

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP in presence of PM Modi, says he will campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Sisir Adhikari had said that he will campaign for his son Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee if he is asked to do it

Antilia Bomb scare: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred, Hemant Nagrale to be the new CP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speculations were rife that Param Bir Singh would soon be fired after the alleged involvement of Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare incident became apparent

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
