Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Reports ‘You have no evidence against Republic TV even after 3 months’, Bombay HC slams...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘You have no evidence against Republic TV even after 3 months’, Bombay HC slams Mumbai Police in TRP manipulation case

Questioning the delay in the investigation, the Bombay High Court also demanded why the petitioners, including Editor-in-Chief of the channel Arnab Goswami or any of the Republic TV journalists, have not yet been named as accused in the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay HC slams Mumbai Police for no evidence against Republic TV
7

In a setback to the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that the Mumbai Police seemed to have no evidence against Republic TV in the fake TRP scam case despite investigating the matter for over three months.

According to the reports, a Bombay High Court bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale, hearing the petition filed by the Republic media network, said that Mumbai Police has failed to submit evidence against Republic even after filing two charge-sheets. The court noted that there seemed to be no evidence against Republic TV.

“And this FIR is of October 2020. We are in March 2021. We have seen in matters “khichdi pak rahi hai”. Why keep the sword hanging on their head? You are investigating for the last 3 months and you have no evidence against them. Their contention is that they are always in the fear that some action may be taken against them and it seems so from the past action against their employees,” the Court observed.

Why not name Arnab Goswami? asks Bombay HC

Questioning the delay in the investigation, the Bombay High Court also demanded why the petitioners, including Editor-in-Chief of the channel Arnab Goswami or any of the Republic TV journalists, have not yet been named as accused in the matter.

The observations came after Republic TV submitted before the court that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Goswami and others as accused yet, so that they won’t be able to move courts for want of locus to quash the case.

As the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) sought more time to seek instructions, the Bombay HC adjourned the hearing and warned the Maharashtra government that it expects prompt responses from the State.

“If you are not able to quickly answer our queries…At an appropriate stage, we will have questions. Will you be answering them? We don’t know who is briefing you or from whom you are taking instructions,” the bench noted.

Mumbai Police not naming Republic TV to keep investigation open

Earlier, Senior Advocate Ashok Mundargi, who appeared for ARG Outlier, had alleged that the intention of the entire investigation by the Mumbai Police is to target Republic TV, despite having information against other channels.

The Republic media network claimed that the prosecution investigation is cooked up and that even though there are two charge- sheets, there was nothing substantial against the channel. Mundargi said that the Mumbai Police have not yet named Republic or its employees as accused in the charge-sheet so that they could keep the investigation open.

He also said that the Mumbai police resorted to “malafides and unnatural ways of collecting information to somehow name the petitioner channel (Republic) by hook or crook.”

The ARG Outlier Media and Goswami had approached the HC last year, filing petitions seeking several reliefs in the fake TRP scam against Republic TV.

Fake TRP scam

On 8th October, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner, said in a press conference that several channels have indulged in malicious practices to increase their TRP ratings. He alleged that Republic TV is one of the main accused. The complaint was filed by the Hansa group that regulated the devices to record TRP for BARC.

However, the initial FIR did not name Republic TV but named India Today network as one of the main suspects. During the investigation, several evidence and witnesses came forward that alleged Mumbai Police have been intimidating them to speak against Republic TV, including officials of Hansa Research, the company that works with BARC in meassuring television viewership. Hansa had also complained that they are being harassed by the Mumbai Police to give false statements against Republic TV.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘You have no evidence against Republic TV even after 3 months’, Bombay HC slams Mumbai Police in TRP manipulation case

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC asked why Mumbai Police is keeping the sword hanging over Republic TV without any evidence in the TRP scam case
Opinions

‘Bacha Bazi’: The rampant sexual exploitation of minor boys in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Akshita Bhadauria -
'Bacha Bazi' or using minor boys for sexual pleasure has been rampant in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

West Bengal: Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, had earlier visited Pakistan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019.

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP in presence of PM Modi, says he will campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Sisir Adhikari had said that he will campaign for his son Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee if he is asked to do it

Antilia Bomb scare: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred, Hemant Nagrale to be the new CP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speculations were rife that Param Bir Singh would soon be fired after the alleged involvement of Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare incident became apparent

Did you know Indira Gandhi was ‘admired’ by Saddam Hussein and she had visited Libya to meet Muammar Gaddafi

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had recently made a reference to tinpot dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi to allege that even they won elections

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,216FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com