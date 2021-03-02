Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Updated:

FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Abdul Rehman for molestation, assault, was earlier booked for anti-CAA violence

Rehman was accused of leading a mob on December 17, 2019, which eventually led to violence and arson.

OpIndia Staff
Riot accused AAP leader Abdul Rehman booked for eve teasing, assault
Accused Abdul Rehman (left), Arvind Kejriwal (right), images via New Indian Express and News Nation
On Monday, the Delhi Police booked Aam Aadmi party leader Abdul Rehman, after a woman filed a complaint of eve-teasing and assault against the legislator.

As per reports, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Jaffrabad police station by the woman. She has accused Abdul Rehman, a female AAP worker and others of eve-teasing during the civic bypolls in Chauhan Bangar area of Northeast Delhi on Sunday. The victim said that she was thrashed when she objected to the harassment.

According to the police, the AAP leader was present during the municipal by-elections in Jaffrabad area on Sunday. The cops said that he had a heated argument with the victim. The woman later filed a complaint against him. The police have now initiated an investigation in the case. Rehman, who is a legislator from the Seelampur constituency, claimed that the allegations against him are ‘false’ and ‘baseless’.

He also alleged that he has never met the woman, who had registered the complaint against him. “Now, that the police have registered a case, I am hopeful that they will do a fair investigation. I am ready to face the punishment if I am found guilty. Else, the person who filed the false complaint or those who are supporting her should be punished,” the AAP leader emphasised.

AAP leader Abdul Rehman booked for anti-CAA violence

Last year, Abdul Rehman secured his victory from Muslim dominated Seelampur constituency during the Assembly elections. Rehman defeated BJP candidate Kaushal Kumar Mishra to win the seat. In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, Muslim-dominated areas of Seelampur had seen unprecedented violence led by Muslim mobs to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On the eve of the Delhi assembly elections, the mosques in the riot-hit Seelampur and Okhla had urged Muslims to vote in large numbers on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times. Rehman, along with ex-Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed, were named in an FIR by Delhi Police for ‘provoking the crowd’ to join the anti-CAA protests. Rehman was accused of leading a mob on December 17, 2019, which eventually led to violence and arson. These were the very areas where Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage and caused riots as a result of their opposition to the CAA. It is also worthy to note that Congress and AAP leaders were booked for the anti-CAA riots in these areas by Muslim mobs.

