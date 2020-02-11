Delhi elections: AAP candidate Abdul Rehman wins Muslim dominated Seelampur seat which saw unprecedented violence during anti-CAA riots

The first result of Delhi assembly elections 2020 is out with AAP candidate Abdul Rehman securing his victory from Muslim dominated Seelampur constituency. Rehman defeated BJP candidate Kaushal Kumar Mishra.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, Muslim-dominated areas of Seelampur had seen unprecedented violence led by Muslim mobs to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Delhi was the epicentre of the anti-CAA riots, which later spread to different parts of the country. The Muslim mob in Delhi’s Seelampur had unleashed the violence against public infrastructure and pelted stones at the police injuring many of them. The violent protestors had even attacked school buses in Delhi’s Seelampur area.

On the eve of the Delhi assembly elections, the mosques in the riot-hit Seelampur and Okhla have urged Muslims to vote in large numbers on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times. These are the very areas where Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage and caused riots as a result of their opposition to CAA. It is also worthy to note that Congress and AAP leaders were booked for the anti-CAA riots in these areas by Muslim mobs.

As per the trends, the Aam Aadmi Party is currently leading in 55 seats, while BJP is leading in 15 seats in the 70-seat Delhi assembly elections. The majority mark is at 36.