Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News Reports Four Hefazat-e-Islami members shot dead as Islamist protest over PM Modi's visit to Dhaka...
News Reports
Updated:

Four Hefazat-e-Islami members shot dead as Islamist protest over PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka turns violent: Details

According to reports, at least 1,500 supporters of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam attacked the police station in the Hathazari town chanting anti-Modi slogans.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh violence
4 Islamists dead in Bangladesh as protests against PM Modi’s visit turn violent
46

Four members of the hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam have reportedly been shot dead on March 26 (Friday) in police firing in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The police had opened fire to control Islamists protesting against India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the nation’s capital Dhaka. According to reports, the police had retaliated when the protest turned violent.

Modi is in Bangladesh to attend its Golden Jubilee celebrations of independence and the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founder and father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A police official told the media that they had to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who turned violent. They had entered a police station and vandalised it, told the Dhaka police to the media.

According to reports, at least 1,500 supporters of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam attacked the police station in the Hathazari town chanting anti-Modi slogans. “They attacked us all of a sudden,” said Alauddin Talukder, a police inspector told AFP. He added that out of the four dead, three were of them were madrasa students and another a tailor.

For the uninitiated, Hathazari town in Bangladesh is home to one of the country’s largest madrasas and is the headquarters of the hardliner group Hefazat-e-Islam, which was formed in 2010 and is believed to be the country’s largest hardline Islamist outfit. The extremist group has a history of persecuting minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Only on March 18, we reported that hundreds of supporters of the extremist Islamist group attacked and vandalized about 80 houses of Hindus in the northeastern Sylhet division, Bangladesh. The brutal attack was planned after a young Hindu man criticized Joint-Secretary General Mawlana Mufti Mamunul Haque in a Facebook post.

Many local Hindus had to flee their homes fearing for life which gave the attackers an opportunity to ransack and loot their homes.

According to reports the fanatic mob used loudspeakers of local Mosques to incite violence and gather as many Islamist goons as they could. They incited the local Muslims to kill Hindus and rape Hindu women as a means to take vengeance for the Facebook status that criticized their leader. The followers of Hefazat-e-Islam reportedly entered the village, ransacked and looted many houses.

Similarly, last year, thousands of members of this Islamist organisation had taken out a massive demonstration in Bangladesh against French President Macron as he refused to condemn the caricature of Prophet Mohammad in defence of free speech.

In 2013 police clashed with tens of thousands of Hefazat supporters in Dhaka, leaving nearly 50 people dead.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHefazat-e-Islami Modi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"

Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and the Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Supreme Court formulated a total of 5 questions pertaining to the case. All the questions were answered in favour of the Tata conglomerate.

After admitting Sunrise Hospital had only “temporary permission”, Uddhav Thackeray says “most people” died of COVID-19, not the fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that most of the patients who have died in Sunrise Hospital at Dreams Mall were on the ventilator

Where is ‘Bengal model’: A non-intellectual response to the intellectuals of Bengal

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As polling in Bengal draws near, a number of these artists and performers have taken to Youtube to tell us that they are not neutral.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
Crime

Haryana court judge transferred hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence for convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case

OpIndia Staff -
The Faridabad court is supposed to announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case today
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,947FansLike
526,008FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com