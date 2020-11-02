A massive demonstration was taken out by thousands of Muslims in Bangladesh on Monday against French President Macron as he refused to condemn the caricature of Prophet Mohammad in defence of free speech. According to reports, the demonstration was called by Hefazat-i-Islam which is one of the biggest Muslim political groups in Bangladesh and protesters attempted to march towards the French Embassy.

The protestors began their march from Baitul Mukarram mosque towards the French embassy but they were stopped at a distance from the French embassy by security forces. The organisation gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Bangladesh government to close down the French embassy. Junaid Babuagari, a leader of Hefazat-i-Islam, warned that if the demands of the protestors were not met, the next demonstration would not stop until they reach the embassy and destroy it.

“Showing respect to the duty of law enforcement officials, journalists, and the emotion of the participating Muslim brothers, we are stopping here today,” Junaid Babunagari said before adding, “We will not stop here in our next program. We will go to the embassy and destroy it if our demands are not met.”

He called on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina condemn the French President in Parliament and severe all diplomatic ties with France. He urged the United Nations to take strict action against France. Babuagari demanded provision for death penalty for anyone who insulted Prophet in Bangladesh.

The protestors demanded a boycott of French products and burnt the effigy of President Macron raising slogans of “No defamation of the Prophet Mohammad”. They warned that the political parties that refused to condemn French President’ remarks would have to pay a price.

The visuals of the massive protest were shared by people on social media. A Twitter user going by the name @MbMukit shared a video on Twitter claiming it to be that of the protests carried out today in Bangladesh.

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh on the streets of Dhaka in protest of the exhibition of caricatures of the Prophet (peace be upon him) by France.

In the video, speakers can be heard blaring as a sea of people are seen moving on the streets of Bangladesh. Some other visuals of the protets were shared by another Twitter user named @Imran23266260.

Over Half a million Muslims in Bangladesh protest against France.

Over Half a million Muslims in Bangladesh protest against France.

The protesters, organised by the Hefazat-e-Islam a largest religious group in Bangladesh, gathered outside the main Baitul Mokarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka.

Muslim world turns against France

French President’s strong stance against radical Islam and in support of freedom of speech has infuriated Islamic nations like Turkey and Pakistan that have condemned France and French President alleging Islamophobia. Pakistan’s National Assembly had even passed a resolution demanding its government to recall their non-existent envoy from France. Muslims across the globe have been taking out protests against France including in India. India had expressed solidarity with France and condemned the attacks on French people by Islamic terrorists.