Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home Law Gujarat High Court proposes guidelines, asks the state govt to take concrete steps to...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat High Court proposes guidelines, asks the state govt to take concrete steps to end the taboo around menstrual health for women

The court specified that all religions (excluding Sikhism) refer to a menstruating woman as "ritually unclean" and asked the government in the state to concrete steps to break this taboo

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat HC bench proposes guidelines to end menstruation taboo
3

In an order that could bust the stigma around the menstrual cycle, which continues to lead to exclusion and discrimination of women in society, the Gujarat High Court has offered guidelines to the state government to break the taboo around menstrual health for women and girls that persists in many parts of the country. The court also directed to undertake concrete action to end this discrimination at all places, be it private or public, religious or educational.

The court specified that all religions (excluding Sikhism) refer to a menstruating woman as “ritually unclean” and asked the government in the state to concrete steps to break this taboo and create awareness to bust the myths that surround menstruation in society.

Proposing to prohibit the social exclusion of women on the basis of their menstrual status, the two-judge bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Ilesh J Vora issued a nine-point guideline to the state government in which it asked the latter to spread awareness among various strata of citizens, including health workers, adolescents, parents and other such stakeholders, regarding the social exclusion of women based on their menstrual status.

The HC proposed that this awareness can be created through various mediums like putting up posters at public places, including it in the school curriculum, using audiovisual mediums like radio, entertainment or news channels, short films etc.

Observing that “such taboos about menstruation present in many societies impact on girls’ and women’s emotional state, mentality and lifestyle and most importantly”, the court asked the govt to devise strategies to educate and create awareness among the adolescent girls related to menstrual health and hygiene.

The Gujarat High Court also proposed for sensitization of health workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi Workers pertaining to the biological process involved in menstruation biology. The court said that this would help them to “further disseminate this knowledge in the community and mobilize social support against busting menstruation-related myths.”

“The State Government should prohibit all educational institutions, hostels and living spaces for women-studying working and others, private or public, by whatever name called, from following social exclusion of women on the basis of their menstrual status in any manner…The State Government should undertake surprise checks, create an appropriate mechanism and to take such other actions, steps as may be necessary to ensure its compliance including the imposition of an appropriate penalty against the erring institution,” the HC noted.

The bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala also asked the state government to allocate necessary funds for the implementation of the directions.

The plea before the Gujarat High court

The court made these observations while hearing a PIL filed by Nirjhari Mukul Sinha seeking direction for a law to specifically deal with the exclusionary practice against women on the basis of their menstrual status.

The petition was filed in the aftermath of an incident that occurred in the month of February where 68 girls in a hostel of Shree Sahjanand Girls Institute in Bhuj town of Kutch were paraded through the college into the restroom and forced to remove their undergarments to prove that they were not menstruating.

The bench issued notice to the state and union governments as well as Sahajanand Girls Institute and Nar Narayan Dev Sansthan in Ahmedabad (the Swaminarayan sect of Bhuj that runs the college). The bench has also sought the opinion of the state and central government on the court’s proposed set of guidelines asking both to respond by March 30.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Ex-CEO of Rajya Sabha TV draws a ludicrous comparison between free vaccinations in the past with COVID-19 immunisation: Here’s why he is wrong

Jinit Jain -
Gurdeep Singh Sappal, the former CEO of Rajya Sabha TV and a Congress loyalist, ranted against nominal price of COVID-19 vaccines charged at private vaccination centres
News Reports

ED raids properties of former AAP leader and Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the PMLA case is linked to narcotics trafficking and fake passports. The ED officials are looking at bank transactions and property papers of khaira too

India can manufacture 70-100 million monthly Covishield doses and 150 million Covaxin doses per year: DBT

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The India-made coronavirus vaccines have been sent to over 60 countries across the world including several developed countries.

‘All Rohingyas may not be criminals, but how did they come and settle here’? Jammu residents welcome action against illegal immigrants

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the settlement of Rohingyas had started in Jammu in 2002.

‘New Ram Mandir will be symbol of hate’ argument is based on same lies that propagated ‘Babri demolition radicalised Muslims’

Political History of India Nirwa Mehta -
The seeds of Islamic radicalisation and terrorism were sowed much before the demolition of Babri Masjid. But 'liberals' just found it convenient to blame the Hindus.

Gujarat: Police nab one Shafiq Shaikh for repeatedly raping, impregnating wife’s minor cousin sister in Surat

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A case was thus registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Recently Popular

World

‘Women belong in the Kitchen,’ declares Burger King on Women’s Day, hits back at KFC for criticising campaign for gender equality

OpIndia Staff -
Burger King generated quite the controversy on International Women's Day after declaring that "Women belong in the kitchen."
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,761FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com