Calling for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, India has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to remain cognizant of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorist groups. Speaking at the UNSC on Thursday, the Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator of India to the UN, R Ravindra said that the activities of terrorists, particularly ISIS have increased in the region.

In its address at the UNSC, Indian highlighted that terrorism remains the biggest threat to the human rights that are “fundamental to human beings, including freedom of thought, expression, association, and right to life liberty and security”. India said that it has always been at the forefront of global counter terrorism efforts.

India supports capacity building & technical assistance programmes extended to member states by UN Counter-Terrorism Centre including for building their capacity to promote & support human rights while countering terrorism: India’s statement at UNHRC session — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

To highlight its efforts to counter terrorism, India referred to an eight-point Action Plan that was presented by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the UNSC in January this year. “India supports capacity building and technical assistance programme extended to the member States by the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre, including for building their capacity to promote and support human rights while countering terrorism, under Pillar 4 of UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy”, India said in its statement.

India called for a peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict

India, which earned a non-permanent seat at the UNSC in January this year, urged the countries not to link humanitarian and development assistance with politics. It emphasised the need for an impartial and objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons. “Terrorist activities, especially ISIS, have increased in the region. We call for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through resource development”, said R Ravindra at the UNSC. He pointed out how India has contributed to restoring normalcy and rebuilding Syria through humanitarian assistance and human resource development.

“India has provided USD 1 million to the OPCW (Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Trust Fund for activities relating to the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria. Continued cooperation between Syria and the OPCW Technical Secretariat is critical for the early resolution of all outstanding issues”, he added. India expressed hope at the UNSC that the consultations between Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian authorities will help in addressing the reported gaps and inconsistencies.