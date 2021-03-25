Thursday, March 25, 2021
34 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia’s controversial Residential Coaching Academy clear 2020 UPSC Mains exam

The Jamia Millia Islamia University also said the RCA would organise a series of mock interviews and interactive sessions for the qualified students with the help of senior retired bureaucrats and academicians.

Thirty-four students of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination and qualified for Civil Services (interview) Examination 2020, the university announced on Tuesday.

A total of 34 students trained by Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have been selected in the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2020, said the university in a statement. Further, candidates from different state public services like Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and in other organizations like IB, CAPF, RBI and others, the university added.

“These students are residing in RCA, JMI where they are getting facilities of classes, test series, libraries, special lectures and mock interviews,” it said.

Last year, 30 students from the academy, run by the Islamic university, had cleared the civil services exam. Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy claims to provide free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants belonging to Muslims and a few Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe students.

The result of Civil Services (Main) 2020 was declared by the UPSC on Tuesday in which more than 2,000 candidates have cleared the Mains examination and are qualified for the personal interview. The interviews for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’) will be held soon.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases – preliminary, main and interview, to select candidates for the country’s premier Civil Services.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s coaching and ‘UPSC Jihad’ controversy

A controversy had broken out last year after there were accusations against Jamia Millia Islamia university for carrying out ‘UPSC Jihad’ against the country.

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News had carried out a detailed investigation into the claims and had telecast a news program that had resulted in outrage. Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke had posted a video of the program last year, where he had informed that the channel is analysing claims showing a sudden increase in the number of Muslims selected in various posts in administrative and police services in the country, along with an increase in marks obtained by Muslim candidates in compared with others.

Suresh Chavhanke had spoken on the unfair advantage that members of the Muslim community have over non-Muslim citizens of the country in recruitment to civil services and also spoke on the links between the Zakat Foundation with Islamist organisations.

