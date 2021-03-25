Thirty-four students of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination and qualified for Civil Services (interview) Examination 2020, the university announced on Tuesday.

A total of 34 students trained by Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have been selected in the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2020, said the university in a statement. Further, candidates from different state public services like Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and in other organizations like IB, CAPF, RBI and others, the university added.

34 students of Residential Coaching Academy (sponsored by Ministry of Education – the then HRD Ministry) of Jamia University selected in UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2020. #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/CfZy7jhDp0 — Jamia Millia Islamia (@jamiamillia_) March 23, 2021

The Jamia Millia Islamia University also said the RCA would organise a series of mock interviews and interactive sessions for the qualified students with the help of senior retired bureaucrats and academicians.

“These students are residing in RCA, JMI where they are getting facilities of classes, test series, libraries, special lectures and mock interviews,” it said.

Last year, 30 students from the academy, run by the Islamic university, had cleared the civil services exam. Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy claims to provide free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants belonging to Muslims and a few Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe students.

The result of Civil Services (Main) 2020 was declared by the UPSC on Tuesday in which more than 2,000 candidates have cleared the Mains examination and are qualified for the personal interview. The interviews for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’) will be held soon.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases – preliminary, main and interview, to select candidates for the country’s premier Civil Services.

