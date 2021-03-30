Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Reports Forest officer had threatened with SC/ST Act: All you need to know about death...
CrimeNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Forest officer had threatened with SC/ST Act: All you need to know about death of Maharashtra’s ‘Lady Singham’ and her suicide note

As per reports, on several occasions in the past, Dipali had officially lodged complaints against Shivkumar with his senior MTR Field Director, MS Reddy (IFS), who allegedly ignored her pleas and reportedly sided with the accused DCF.

OpIndia Staff
'Lady Singham' of Maharashtra commits suicide, mentions sexual harassment and torture in her suicide note
IFS officer Shivkumar(L), Dipali Chavan(R)
3

A 28-year-old Range Forest Officer, popularly known as Maharashtra’s “Lady Singham”, committed suicide by shooting herself with her service revolver on Thursday last week. Dipali Chavan-Mohite shot herself at her official quarters in the Harisal village near the tiger reserve. Her blood-splattered body was recovered later by her relatives and colleagues. She was 5 months pregnant at the time of her death.

A purported suicide note recovered from the slain officer said she was drawn to suicide after being subjected to sexual harassment and torture at the hands of a senior Indian Forest Service(IFS) officer. In her letter, Mohite, a female Range Forest Officer posted in the Melghat Tiger Reserve (MRT) in Maharashtra’s Amravati, pleaded with the authorities to take strict action against the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Vinod Shivkumar so that nobody else should suffer her ordeal.

The suicide note also details how Shivkumar abused his position, harassed her sexually and inflicted mental trauma on her for the past few months.

From sexual harassment to physical torture and intimidation of falsely implicating her in SC-ST act: Dipali Chavan narrates her ordeal in the suicide note

As per reports, on several occasions in the past, Dipali had officially lodged complaints against Shivkumar with his senior MTR Field Director, MS Reddy (IFS), who allegedly ignored her pleas and reportedly sided with the accused DCF. Dipali also pointed out Shivkumar’s alcoholism, his use of abusive and foul language for her in private and public, sexual advances and oblique hints at getting physical.

However, as she continued to spurn him, the senior officer reportedly could not withstand the rejection from his junior and punished her in the form of difficult assignments, punishing work schedules, abuses, and once even withholding her salary for a month.

She has also accused Shivkumar of not allowing her to go to Amravati to be with her family even once during the month. “He asks me to meet him at late hours in the night and speaks to me in obscene language. Many times he called me to the tourist complex and even at the Akot diversion and tried to take undue advantage of my being alone with him. He is punishing me for not submitting to his whims,” she has said.

Additionally, the slain forest officer has also accused Shivkumar of threatening her of slapping provisions of the SC-ST Act against her. In her letter, Dipali narrates an incident when some locals in Mangia village had threatened her with the SC-ST Act. When she informed Shivkumar about the incident, instead of supporting her, the IFS officer said he would see to it that the SC-ST Act applies against her and she is sent to jail under its provisions.

“On March 7, 2020, when I was busy removing forest encroachments at Mangia village, some local people abused us and locked us up in a house. When I informed Shivkumar, he said that I was lying and staging a drama. When I told him that the villagers were threatening to register offence against me under the Atrocities Act, Shivkumar said I would myself call the SP and tell him to apply atrocity to you and will see how you feel spending four months in jail,” Dipali’s note read, adding, “my mobile has a recording of this conversation with him.”

As per one of Dipali’s colleagues, in February 2020, Shivkumar had forced Dipali, who was then pregnant, to accompany him on a gruelling 3-day forest patrol, walking or driving hundreds of kilometres, ignoring her condition. As a consequence, after returning from the forest, she suffered a miscarriage that pushed her into a deep depression.

IFS officer Shivkumar arrested, his superior MS Reddy suspended

When asked about the shocking incident, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar vowed a thorough investigation in the matter. “A thorough probe is ordered and all angles will be covered. No guilty will be spared,” Pawar said.

The IPS officer Vinod Shivkumar was apprehended the next day from the Nagpur railway station while he was waiting to board Rajdhani Express to Bengaluru. He was subsequently transported to Amravati for further formalities. Following his arrest, the state government suspended Gugamal deputy conservator of forests(DyCF) Vinod Shivkumar. Shivkumar was produced before the court on Monday that sent him to judicial custody till March 30.

In addition, MS Reddy was also suspended from his position as the field director and APCCF of Melghat Tiger Reserve. Reddy was suspended after Dipali’s note accused him of shielding Shivkumar and ignoring her previous complaints of workplace sexual harassment.

Known as ‘Lady Singham’ for her daring audacity to take on the local forest mafias

After joining the Maharashtra forest department, Dipali rose into prominence for her bold and unsparing action against the local forest mafias. Her heavy-handed approach in dealing with the illegal encroachments in forests earned her the nickname of “Lady Singham”.

Dipali had created a sensation in the police force five years ago when she chased in her official car a gang of four smugglers that were escaping to Madhya Pradesh on a train. At the next station, she intercepted the smugglers trying to get away with five tonnes of a valuable jungle produce ‘lac’, arrested them, confiscated the consignment and brought the accused back to Maharashtra.

Known for her integrity and unparalleled dedication towards her duty, Dipali inspired terror and fear among the forest mafias. On many occasions, Dipali had caught forest mafias red-handed for poaching small and big animals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaharashtra forest officer, forest officer suicide, lady forest officer suicide
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory amidst growing fear of loss from Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about BJP
News Reports

Data of over 3.5 million MobiKwik users up for sale on darknet by hackers: January hack, what OpIndia found and what users can do

Anurag -
Mobikwik has denied the claims of data breach but the experts believe that the leak is real.

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

News Reports Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.

He will teach girls to bend: Here is why Communist leader from Kerala wants girls to stay away from ‘unmarried’ Rahul Gandhi

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Left leader Joyce George has caused a controversy following his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Another plot twist to Sachin Vaze case: Number plate retrieved from Mithi river traced to Aurangabad official who claims his car was stolen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had critical roles to play in the case of Mumbai's tainted cop Sachin Vaze

Are you a little tired? How independent media speaks truth to power: When Newslaundry interviewed ‘Kerala’s sweetheart’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
“Kerala’s sweetheart as she is known is contesting from this constituency,” says Nidhi Suresh of Newslaundry as she gets tough with KK Shailaja

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,042FansLike
526,536FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com