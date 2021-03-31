Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee passes a football to crowd in Howrah rally after TMC depicted her...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee passes a football to crowd in Howrah rally after TMC depicted her kicking PM Modi’s head instead of a ball

The CM took the ongoing theme around football in the Bengal elections to a new level, where she again brought a real football to an election rally, in line with TMC's war cry 'khela hobe' (game is on).

OpIndia Staff
675

On March 31, just a day before Bengal votes in Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee passed a football to the crowd in the Howrah rally. The CM took the ongoing theme around football in the Bengal elections to a new level, where she again brought a real football to an election rally, in line with TMC’s war cry ‘khela hobe’ (game is on).

During a public rally in Howrah, Mamata took a football and juggled it with her hands while sitting on a wheelchair. After that, she tried to bounce the ball like a basketball, but couldn’t manage it. Every time she dropped the ball on the stage, it moved away instead of bouncing back to her hands, and her aides had to play fetch to get the ball back to her. Repeating the same a couple of times, Mamata Banerjee threw the ball to the crowd, amid the chants of ‘khela hobe’.

This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has metaphorically attacked her opponents using a football. On March 27, in a rally in Narayangarh of Paschim Medinipur, she threw a ball from the stage and said, “BJP bowled out!” It may be noted that she had pretended to play cricket using a football on that occasion.

The wall-painting controversy

Since Mamata Banerjee was allegedly hurt by a pole during an election rally, she attended rallies with a plaster on her injured leg. After that, a caricature titled “Khela Hobe” with her plastered leg and a football created by Sandeep Adhwaryu was published in Times Of India.

TOI caricature by Sandeep Adhwaryu

Based on that cartoon, some TMC members had made a wall painting in Bengal in which Mamata Banerjee was seen hitting PM Modi’s head instead of a football. Notably, when Banerjee was injured during a rally in Nandigram, she had alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people. However, it was later revealed that the whole incident was an accident.

khelahobe
A wall with Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caricature with the former kicking the head of Prime Minister. Image source: twitter handle of BJP India

PM Modi took note of the cartoon

PM Modi took note of the wall painting and talked about it during a rally in Bankura, West Bengal. He referred to the controversial murals and said, “if you want, you can keep your foot on my head or kick me, but I will not let you kick the development of Bengal. I will not let you kick the dreams of Bengal.”

While addressing a rally in Bankura in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the murals being drawn on walls in West Bengal where CM Mamata Banerjee is shown putting her leg on his head. This comes after TMC workers have been busy creating the images and circulating the same on Social Media. It shows West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee putting her bandaged foot on Prime Minister Modi’s head.

The much-anticipated voting in Nandigram

Nandigram has become a matter of honour for both TMC and BJP in ongoing Assembly Elections in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Nandigram seat against Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting on BJP’s ticket. Adhikari was one of the most trusted members of Banerjee’s army before he left TMC and joined BJP in December last year. His departure from TMC was seen as a big blow to Banerjee’s desire to come back in power.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Facebook removes Donald Trump’s interview with his daughter in law Lara Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, Trump had hinted that he will launch his own social media platform after being deplatformed from all social media apps.
News Reports

USA: Church attendance of Americans falls below 50% for the first time ever, finds a Gallup poll

OpIndia Staff -
In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church or house of worship, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

‘Does Mamata Banerjee have courage to admit that people detonate bombs after chanting Allahu Akbar?’ Sambit Patra slams TMC for maligning Lord Ram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Do you have the courage of admitting that innocent people are killed in the name of Allah?" Sambit Patra asked TMC leaders

Mamata Banerjee passes a football to crowd in Howrah rally after TMC depicted her kicking PM Modi’s head instead of a ball

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee ups the ‘khela hobe’ game by using football again, throws a football at crowd at an election rally in Howrah

Mamata Banerjee concedes she can’t defeat BJP alone, writes to 15 opposition leaders to come together for ‘united and effective struggle against BJP’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a final bid to clinch victory, Mamata Banerjee tries to get the opposition together to fight against BJP

‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’: Only 3 crore rural households had piped water in 72 years, 4 crore rural water connections given in the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme has provided tapped water to 4 crore rural households, which is almost 20% more than the target

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
Entertainment

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody in the Bollywood drug nexus investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Forest officer had threatened with SC/ST Act: All you need to know about death of Maharashtra’s ‘Lady Singham’ and her suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
Forest Range Officer Dipali Chavan-Mohite, 28, who has accused IFS officer Shivkumar of sexual harassment and torture in her suicide note, was 5-months pregnant at the time of her death.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,666FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com