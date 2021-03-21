Sunday, March 21, 2021
Updated:

‘I will not let didi kick Bengal’s development’ says PM Modi taking a jibe at TMC’s drawings featuring Mamata Banerjee kicking his head

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the murals being drawn on walls in West Bengal by TMC workers where CM Mamata Banerjee is shown putting her bandaged leg on his head

While addressing a rally in Bankura in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the murals being drawn on walls in West Bengal where CM Mamata Banerjee is shown putting her leg on his head. This comes after TMC workers have been busy creating the images and circulating the same on Social Media. It shows West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee putting her bandaged foot on Prime Minister Modi’s head.

The images are a caricature of an earlier cartoon, where Mamata Banerjee’s bandaged foot was shown on a football. TMC workers decided to replace the football with the head of PM Modi. Criticising such tasteless imagery, PM Modi said that, Mamata Banerjee is insulting the culture of Bengal, a state responsible for giving a direction to the nation. He addedm, “if you want you can keep your foot on my head or kick me, but I will not let you kick the development of Bengal. I will not let you kick the dreams of Bengal.”

A wall with Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caricature with the former kicking the head of Prime Minister. Image source: twitter handle of BJP India

The wall painting is based on a cartoon by Sandeep Adhwaryu, which was published in the Times of India with the tagline ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on). It shows Mamata Banerjee’s legs with her bandaged injured leg put on a football. It was after Mamata Banerjee was injured in Nandigram, where she had alleged that she was attacked, but later it was revealed that it was an accident. Following the accident, images of Mamata Banerjee with her leg in plaster and bandage had appeared. The cartoon depicted that despite the CM suffering the injury, the game was still on.

Questioning the development or the lack of development in Bengal, Prime Minister claimed that since no scams were possible in direct benefit schemes by Centre like Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna etc, these schemes were not implemented by the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech said that the Centre has initiated efforts to provide water to every house through taps, but questioned Mamata Banerjee why do the daughters of Bengal still have to suffer for every drop of water and why there are no irrigation facilities for the farms.

Sharing the images of the rally, BJP India asserted the fact that Bengal is ready to get rid of the TMC government on May 02, 2021.

With TMC’s allegations that BJP will be rigging the EVM to ensure victory in the state, PM Modi said that the same EVM kept Mamata Banerjee in power for 10 years. He emphasized on the fact that every voter must exercise their power to vote without any fear.

In a run up to West Bengal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four rallies in 10 days. BJP’s star campaigner for West Bengal and Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to launch BJP’s manifesto in Kolkata in a short while.

West Bengal elections

The much-anticipated elections to 294-seats of the West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held from March 27 in eight different phases. The results will be announced on May 2.

Currently, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

