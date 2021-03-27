BJP MP Arjun Singh has released an audio clip where he alleges that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heard instructing the person at the other end of the call to kill a BJP leader and bury him. This is the second audio clip that has surfaced today regarding Mamata Banerjee.

In the audio clip, Mamata Banerjee can be heard telling the person that he should inform Alok, who is apparently a block president, that there is a threat to him from one BJP leader called Dilip Jatua. The Trinamool supremo alleges that Dilip Jatua has paid someone Rs 60000 to eliminate Alok. She asks for Alok to be informed about it so that he can beef up his security.

Then, Mamata Banerjee inquires about Dilip after which she is informed that Dilip has joined the BJP after losing two elections. Following that, she can be allegedly heard instructing the man to bury Dilip Jatua in a pit so that he can be ‘born later as a tree’.

OpIndia could not verify the authenticity of the clip. Arjun Singh said, “Who leaked this audio tape, only Mathurapur MP CM Jatua or Mamata Banerjee can answer.” The first audio clip leaked today showed Mamata Banerjee pleading with a BJP leader in Nandigram to help her win but the Pralay Pal said that he will not betray the Adhikari family.