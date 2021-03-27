Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home Politics Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP's Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

Mamata then asks Pal if he believes the people in the party he works for now (BJP) are honest or not to which the latter says that he believes that he is honest and he will work for the party (BJP) as long as it is on the right track.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee, Pralay Pal
67

The BJP has shared a stunning audio clip of an alleged conversation between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a BJP district Vice-President, Pralay Pal. The conversation was initially shared by Calcutta News. During the conversation, the former could be heard pleading for the latter’s help ahead of polling in Nandigram on the 1st of April.

“You are a young man, you do a lot of work, I know. Please help us out a bit here, you will see, you will not experience any difficulty,” Mamata Banerjee says during the conversation. Pralay Pal responds, “My family engaged in politics because of you, didi. The day when election results were announced, when we realised that you will become the Chief Minister, we invited 5 Brahmins for pujo and organised a rally.”

“But what hurts is, even after all such sacrifices, when Pralay Pal does not get receive a resident certificate, there is nothing more humiliating than that,” he adds. Mamata tells him that she was not allowed to visit Nandigram by the TMC leader there, taking a dig at Suvendu Adhikari, the former TMC stalwart who is now BJP’s candidate from the constituency.

Pal continued, “I shouldn’t receive a resident certificate, can it happen? I have been beaten by your Mahadev.” Mamata Banerjee defends herself saying that she did not receive information earlier but now she has come there, she is learning of it.

Pralay Pal, nevertheless, despite much cajoling, refuses to betray the BJP. “Whatever you think, Didi, I have quit the party now (TMC), I will not be able to betray the trust of the party I am in now,” he said.

Mamata then asks Pal if he believes the people in the party he works for now (BJP) are honest or not to which the latter says that he believes that he is honest and he will work for the party (BJP) as long as it is on the right track. Pal also says that the Adhikari family has supported him over the years, even when the CPI(M) persecuted him and that he has a relationship of 40 years with the Adhikaris.

Pal says that when the CPI(M) used to persecute him, it was the Adhikari family that stood by him through thick and thin. “I am extremely grateful to you. You are such a huge politician and despite that, you have called an ordinary worker like me. But forgive me,” he says in conclusion.

The Trinamool Congress says that the audio clip is not verified but Pralay Pal appeared to confirm the content of the clip. OpIndia cannot vouch for the authenticity of the clip. He told India Today, “She wanted me to work for her and return to TMC but I have long been associated with Suvendu Adhikari and the Adhikari family. I am now working for the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

“During the Left rule when CPI(M) was torturing the people of Nandigram, it was the Adhikari family who stood by us. I have never gone against them and I will never dare to,” he added. April 1st will witness the most high profile battle of this election season between incumbent Chief Minister Mamata versus friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMamata Banerjee audio clip
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Crime

4 incidents recently when cooks were arrested after their videos of spitting on food went viral: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
There have been at least 4 incidents in last one and a half month wherein cooks were caught spitting on rotis while preparing them

Ground Report: As TMC banks on former Maoists, will red corridor areas of Jhargram and Jangalmahal turn saffron this election

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While voters are satisfied with roads and lights in their areas, they have lots other complaints against the TMC government- A ground report

PM Modi prays at Jashoreshwari peetha in Bangladesh: All you need to know about the historic temple, where left palm of the Devi lies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers in Jashoreshwari temple in Satkhira district in the Khulna Division of Bangladesh.

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.

West Bengal polls: Election Commission’s vehicle set ablaze by miscreants in erstwhile Maoist stronghold, driver escapes narrowly

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the polling station is located just half a kilometre away from the place, where the Election Commission's vehicle was torched

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,066FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com