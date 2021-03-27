The BJP has shared a stunning audio clip of an alleged conversation between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a BJP district Vice-President, Pralay Pal. The conversation was initially shared by Calcutta News. During the conversation, the former could be heard pleading for the latter’s help ahead of polling in Nandigram on the 1st of April.

Mamata Didi called BJP district Vice-president and pleaded for help in Nandigram.



Pishi is definitely losing Nandigram, her fear is evident enough in the call! pic.twitter.com/8XKN0v8b9C — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 27, 2021

“You are a young man, you do a lot of work, I know. Please help us out a bit here, you will see, you will not experience any difficulty,” Mamata Banerjee says during the conversation. Pralay Pal responds, “My family engaged in politics because of you, didi. The day when election results were announced, when we realised that you will become the Chief Minister, we invited 5 Brahmins for pujo and organised a rally.”

“But what hurts is, even after all such sacrifices, when Pralay Pal does not get receive a resident certificate, there is nothing more humiliating than that,” he adds. Mamata tells him that she was not allowed to visit Nandigram by the TMC leader there, taking a dig at Suvendu Adhikari, the former TMC stalwart who is now BJP’s candidate from the constituency.

Pal continued, “I shouldn’t receive a resident certificate, can it happen? I have been beaten by your Mahadev.” Mamata Banerjee defends herself saying that she did not receive information earlier but now she has come there, she is learning of it.

Pralay Pal, nevertheless, despite much cajoling, refuses to betray the BJP. “Whatever you think, Didi, I have quit the party now (TMC), I will not be able to betray the trust of the party I am in now,” he said.

Mamata then asks Pal if he believes the people in the party he works for now (BJP) are honest or not to which the latter says that he believes that he is honest and he will work for the party (BJP) as long as it is on the right track. Pal also says that the Adhikari family has supported him over the years, even when the CPI(M) persecuted him and that he has a relationship of 40 years with the Adhikaris.

Pal says that when the CPI(M) used to persecute him, it was the Adhikari family that stood by him through thick and thin. “I am extremely grateful to you. You are such a huge politician and despite that, you have called an ordinary worker like me. But forgive me,” he says in conclusion.

The Trinamool Congress says that the audio clip is not verified but Pralay Pal appeared to confirm the content of the clip. OpIndia cannot vouch for the authenticity of the clip. He told India Today, “She wanted me to work for her and return to TMC but I have long been associated with Suvendu Adhikari and the Adhikari family. I am now working for the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

“During the Left rule when CPI(M) was torturing the people of Nandigram, it was the Adhikari family who stood by us. I have never gone against them and I will never dare to,” he added. April 1st will witness the most high profile battle of this election season between incumbent Chief Minister Mamata versus friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari.