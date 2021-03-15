Monday, March 15, 2021
Man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for bringing 'glory to Islam' by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

A video of a Muslim man glorifying Mohammad Ghaznavi or Mahmud of Ghazni, the infamous Islamist marauder, who attacked and plundered Somnath Temple repeatedly, is going viral on the internet. The video was shot by the man himself, at the beach adjacent to the historic temple.

In the video, the man hails Islamist invaders, including Mohammad Ghaznavi, for attacking and looting the Temple. The man also urges fellow Muslims to read about their “glorious history” and make others read about it as well.

The man continues saying that though the present history brands Mohammad Ghaznavi and Mohammad Bin Qasim as thieves and dacoits, they should be remembered for bringing “glory to Islam”.

“This is the Somnath Temple, which was conquered by Mohammad Ghaznavi and Mohammad Bin Qasim. It is important that Muslims read about their glorious history…how Mohammad Bin Qasim crossed the sea to conquer India and subsequently how Mohammad Ghaznavi came and attacked the Somnath Temple,” the man says.

“Although in today’s history they are branded as thieves and dacoits, it is important to remember that they were loyal followers of Allah and brought glory to Islam,” the man says while referring to the numerous attacks the Somnath Temple endured from the Mughal invaders.

Towards the end of the video, the Muslim man shockingly admits that he has been to the Somnath Temple a short while ago and exhorts Muslims to not forget their “illustrious history”.

”Truth be told, those who disregard their history often end up being forgotten in the history,” the man says.

Mahmud of Ghazni and Somnath temple

Mahmud of Ghazni was the 10th-century Muslim invader of Turkic dynasty of Ghaznavids who looted and plundered the temple in Gujarat. He also broke the Jyotirlinga and also believed to have killed thousands of devotees who were trying to protect the temple.

Attracted by India’s wealth, he is believed to have attacked and looted India 17 times. Other than the Somnath temple, he is believed to have destroyed temples at Kangra, Mathura and Jwalamukhi. Because of this, he had earned himself the nickname ‘idol breaker’.

