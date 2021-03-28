Sunday, March 28, 2021
Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

The outrage against Manchester United appears bizarre as Holi is a Hindu festival even if it is celebrated by other religious communities.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: @ManUtd/Twitter
1

Manchester United Football Club, one of the greatest football clubs and most popular in the world, wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours. In a social media post, the club wished its Hindu supporters a colourful Holi.

However, a section of users on social media started trolling the Man United for wishing Hindus a happy Holi because it is not only Hindus that celebrate the festival.

There were those who said that Manchester United should be ashamed for the tweet.

The outrage against Manchester United appears bizarre as Holi is a Hindu festival even if it is celebrated by other religious communities. And it is only natural to wish the particular community on the occasion whose festival it is.

For instance, Christmas is celebrated by people of different religions but it would be outlandish to criticise people for wishing Christians a merry Christmas on the 25th of December.

