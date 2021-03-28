Manchester United Football Club, one of the greatest football clubs and most popular in the world, wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours. In a social media post, the club wished its Hindu supporters a colourful Holi.

Here's to a colourful #Holi for our Hindu supporters! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/kEVf00yJde — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2021

However, a section of users on social media started trolling the Man United for wishing Hindus a happy Holi because it is not only Hindus that celebrate the festival.

Excuse me admin? Holi is exclusive to indians and not just hindus. 😅 — SAL 🔰 (@pogboom_18) March 28, 2021

Not just Hindus, but people of all religions in india celebrate Holi🙄 https://t.co/IVz89ihFL3 — Donny Denzongpa (@BarwaNamcha) March 28, 2021

There were those who said that Manchester United should be ashamed for the tweet.

Holy fuck. These handles now started to wish Hindus not Indians. Wow man either the propoganda works or this is really some elite pleasing shiz. Shame on you @ManUtd https://t.co/BDaakCKZih — Vedang (@vedangraul) March 28, 2021

Why just hindus?!?🙄

It is celebrated by everyone.😐 https://t.co/QrThRDw94i — Nikhil (@JoKeR_mufc) March 28, 2021

The outrage against Manchester United appears bizarre as Holi is a Hindu festival even if it is celebrated by other religious communities. And it is only natural to wish the particular community on the occasion whose festival it is.

For instance, Christmas is celebrated by people of different religions but it would be outlandish to criticise people for wishing Christians a merry Christmas on the 25th of December.