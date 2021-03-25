Special NIA court today extended suspended cop Sachin Vaze’s custody till April 3, 2021, with connection to his role in the Antilia bomb scare case. During the hearing, the counsel for NIA informed the court that the accused has destroyed 7 to 8 crucial Digital Video Recorders and had stayed in a 5-star hotel days before the incident using a fake Aadhaar card, reported Republic.

Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze sent to further NIA custody till 3rd April. He was presented before Special NIA Court in Mumbai today. — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

ASG Anil Singh who appeared for NIA to seek Vaze’s extended custody for an additional 15 days citing his non-cooperation, said that 62 unaccounted bullets have been recovered from Sachin Vaze’s residence during the investigation. He added, 25 of the 30 bullets officially allotted to him are missing.

He said 62 unaccounted bullets have been recovered from Waze’s residence during the search. Separately, of the 30 bullets officially alloted to him, 25 are missing. @NIA_India #ParamBirSingh — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 25, 2021

NIA also told the court that a businessman had paid approximately Rs.12 lakh to book a room for in a five-star hotel for Sachin Vaze stayed for 100 days. Vaze had stayed in the hotel before the incidence using fake identity card.

Vaze however claimed that he is nothing but a scapegoat in the case.

“I am being made a scapegoat”- Waze informed the court during the hearing. @nia #SachinWaze #AmbaniBombScare — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 25, 2021

His lawyer, Abad Ponda argued that, “NIA has to satisfy the court on invoking sections of UAPA in this case.” He further pleaded that his actions were simply what was expected out of him as an investigative officer.

The Thane Court had ordered Maharashtra ATS to immediately stop investigations and hand over the case and all the related documents to NIA.