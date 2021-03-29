Monday, March 29, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Elderly mother of BJP worker, attacked by TMC, dies, ‘TMC’s politics of violence has bruised Bengal’s soul’ says BJP

“They hit me on the head and said that they will eliminate my son… They were Trinamool workers. They have been camping here since evening,” she had said after the assault.

OpIndia Staff
WB: Assaulted by TMC, BJP worker's mother dies after a month
Shobha Mazumdar (Photo Credits: ANI)
0

A month after the elderly mother of a BJP worker was brutally assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) party members, the woman has succumbed to her injuries, according to BJP. The attack took place at around 1:30 am on February 26 when a BJP worker, identified as Gopal Mazumdar, and his aged mother Shobha Mazumdar were at their residence in Ward No.6 in Nimta in North DumDum city.

In a tweet posted by BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya, he wrote, “This daughter of Bengal, someone’s mother, someone’s sister… is dead.” Malviya further added, “She was brutally assaulted by TMC cadres but Mamata Banerjee didn’t have a word of compassion for her. Who will heal the wounds of her family? TMC’s politics of violence has bruised Bengal’s soul…”

The Background of the Case

As per reports, the accused men attacked Gopal Mazumdar with the hood of a gun and pushed his mother, following which they sustained grave injuries to their face. A First Information Report (No. 197/21) has been registered at the Nimta police station, following a complaint by the victim.

“They thrashed us”, the mother of the Gopal Mazumdar had broken into tears as the reporter inquired about the incident. “My son is a BJP worker and so they assaulted him. They thrashed him mercilessly,” she had recounted. “They hit me on the head and said that they will eliminate my son… They were Trinamool workers. They have been camping here since evening,” she had added. During the attack, the victim’s mother sustained injuries to her face and head.

Shobha Majumder said that her entire body was paining. From her posture, it was evident that she was struggling to speak and was still suffering the effects of the assault. The attack on her only revealed the hollowness of Mamata Banerjee’s slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’.

Staff reporter at OpIndia

