Sunday, February 28, 2021
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: Mother of BJP worker recounts the horror of Friday when Trinamool goons attacked her and her son

Shobha Majumder says that her entire body was paining.

OpIndia Staff
Mother of BJP worker recounts the horror of Friday night when she was assaulted by Trinamool goons
Video screengrab
1

A BJP worker and his mother were thrashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers on Friday night. Visuals of the old injured lady has caused much anguish among people on social media. The frail Shobha Majumder, mother of Gopal Majumder, has said that she was hit on her head by Trinamool workers.

In ha heartbreaking interview to ANI, the old woman struggles to recount the horrors she had to endure. Her eyes were swollen and her face had a sick dark hue.

She makes it clear that she was attacked by Trinamool workers. She was pushed around and beaten and said that they were warned not to speak about the incident. She also says that she did not recognize the people who assaulted her.

Shobha Majumder says that her entire body was paining. From her posture, it was evident that she was struggling to speak and was still suffering the effects of the assault. The attack on her only reveals the hollowness of Mamata Banerjee’s slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’.

“They pushed my mother and she has been injured…After attacking us, they left the house. I am a member of the local BJP Mandal (BJP committee). They first assaulted us with bare hands and then hit on my head with the hood of a revolver. After that, I fell down on the ground. They kicked and assaulted me further,” her son had said.

With elections only a month away, the assault on Shobha Majumder and her son only emphasises the fact that political violence remains a very legitimate threat in West Bengal.

The BJP office in the Baranagar area of North Parganas district in West Bengal was vandalised on Friday night as well, the day when the Election Commission sounded the poll bugle in the state.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

