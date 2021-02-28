Sunday, February 28, 2021
Home News Reports While Trinamool Congress projects Mamata Banerjee as 'Bengal's daughter', goons assault the mother of...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

While Trinamool Congress projects Mamata Banerjee as ‘Bengal’s daughter’, goons assault the mother of a BJP supporter, give death threats

As per reports, the incident took place at around 1:30 am on Friday night when the victim, identified as Gopal Mazumdar, and his aged mother were at their residence in Ward No.6 in Nimta in North DumDum city.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: BJP worker, his mother brutally thrashed by 'TMC goons'
Victim Gopal Mazumdar and his mother
170

In a gruesome incident of political vengeance, a BJP worker and his aged mother were brutally thrashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons on Friday night. The attack comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal State Legislative elections, where the ruling TMC has been projecting the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Banglar Meye (daughter of Bengal).

As per reports, the incident took place at around 1:30 am on Friday night when the victim, identified as Gopal Mazumdar, and his aged mother were at their residence in Ward No.6 in Nimta in North DumDum city. The accused men attacked him with the hood of a gun and pushed his mother, following which they sustained grave injuries to their face. A First Information Report (No. 197/21) has been registered at the Nimta police station, following a complaint by the victim.

While speaking to the media, the BJP worker recounted, “A total of 3 people barged into my house at around 1:30 am in the morning. First, they hurled the choicest of expletives at me and then inquired whether I am associated with the BJP. They then began assaulting us.” He informed that he could not see the other accused who were waiting for the assaulters outside the house.

Victims recount the horror

“They pushed my mother and she has been injured…After attacking us, they left the house. I am a member of the local BJP Mandal (BJP committee). They first assaulted us with bare hands and then hit on my head with the hood of a revolver. After that, I fell down on the ground. They kicked and assaulted me further,” the victim emphasised. One of the locals said that the area has been terrorised by Trinamool Congress goons. He informed that prior to assaulting Gopal Mazumdar, they have targetted other BJP workers.

“They thrashed us”, the mother of the Gopal Mazumdar broke into tears as the reporter inquired about the incident. “My son is a BJP worker and so they assaulted him. They thrashed him mercilessly,” she recounted. “They hit me on the head and said that they will eliminate my son… They were Trinamool workers. They have been camping here since evening,” she added. During the attack, the victim’s mother sustained injuries to her face and head.

BJP condemns the attack on its party worker

In a tweet, BJP Bengal said, “This is the condition of real “Daughter of Bengal”. Bruised and tormented by TMC criminals just for being mother of a BJP karyakarta. And Pishi TMC claims to be “Banglar Meye” with such horrifying credentials!”

A local BJP leader told Calcutta News that Trinamool Congress goons have threatened BJP workers with physical harm, if they do not desert the party. “There is a TMC miscreant by the name of Kamal Shah. He has created an atmopshere of fear and terror in the area. Under his directions, the TMC goons attacked our worker. (Gopal) is stable but his mother was badly injured. We will soon take out a march against the atrocities,” the BJP leader said.

BJP Party office vandalised, violence continues as Vidhan Sabha elections approach

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced an eight-phased Assembly poll for West Bengal beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Despite the deployment of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), the TMC goons have not held back in unleashing violence against political opponents.

The BJP office in the Baranagar area of North Parganas district in West Bengal was vandalised on Friday night, the day when the Election Commission sounded the poll bugle in the state. The BJP has accused the TMC of being behind the vandalism. One of the miscreants involved in the attack was beaten up by the BJP supporters and was later rescued by the police and taken to the police station. The saffron party has also filed a complaint with the police with respect to the attack.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ram Mandir donation crosses the Rs 2,100 crore mark, exceeds estimated collection

OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had anticipated that it might receive around Rs 1,100 crore for building the Ram temple complex as it launched the crowdfunding campaign on January 15.
News Reports

While Trinamool Congress projects Mamata Banerjee as ‘Bengal’s daughter’, goons assault the mother of a BJP supporter, give death threats

OpIndia Staff -
"My son is a BJP worker and so they assaulted him. They thrashed him mercilessly," the mother of the BJP leader recounted.

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

Crime OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".

Congress ‘remembers’ Kamala Nehru on her ‘birth anniversary’ which is actually her death anniversary: The legacy of gaffes continues

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
However, after many pointed out, Congress quietly deleted the tweet and posted another one with correct information that today was Kamala Nehru's death anniversary.

Naushad, who was caught spitting while cooking tandoori rotis in viral wedding video, to be booked under NSA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, a video of Naushad who appears to be spitting on the tandoori rotis before putting them inside the tandoor for cooking, while at a wedding function, had gone viral.

Delhi Police arrests 2 men who were plotting to assassinate Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit against payment

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sukhvinder Singh and Lakhan said they were paid Rs 10 lakh each by one Prince to kill Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
Crime

Father of 6, Mehtab Rana, abducts minor by shrouding her in Burqa, had abducted the girl twice in 2018, role of in-laws, family suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in Agra, where accused made her wear a 'burqa', has sent shockwaves and resulted in outrage
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
520,812FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com