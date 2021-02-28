In a gruesome incident of political vengeance, a BJP worker and his aged mother were brutally thrashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons on Friday night. The attack comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal State Legislative elections, where the ruling TMC has been projecting the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Banglar Meye (daughter of Bengal).

As per reports, the incident took place at around 1:30 am on Friday night when the victim, identified as Gopal Mazumdar, and his aged mother were at their residence in Ward No.6 in Nimta in North DumDum city. The accused men attacked him with the hood of a gun and pushed his mother, following which they sustained grave injuries to their face. A First Information Report (No. 197/21) has been registered at the Nimta police station, following a complaint by the victim.

While speaking to the media, the BJP worker recounted, “A total of 3 people barged into my house at around 1:30 am in the morning. First, they hurled the choicest of expletives at me and then inquired whether I am associated with the BJP. They then began assaulting us.” He informed that he could not see the other accused who were waiting for the assaulters outside the house.

Victims recount the horror

“They pushed my mother and she has been injured…After attacking us, they left the house. I am a member of the local BJP Mandal (BJP committee). They first assaulted us with bare hands and then hit on my head with the hood of a revolver. After that, I fell down on the ground. They kicked and assaulted me further,” the victim emphasised. One of the locals said that the area has been terrorised by Trinamool Congress goons. He informed that prior to assaulting Gopal Mazumdar, they have targetted other BJP workers.

This is the condition of real “Daughter of Bengal”. Bruised and tormented by TMC criminals just for being mother of a BJP karyakarta.



And Pishi TMC claims to be “Banglar Meye” with such horrifying credentials! pic.twitter.com/VNg0bzHjwZ — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) February 27, 2021

“They thrashed us”, the mother of the Gopal Mazumdar broke into tears as the reporter inquired about the incident. “My son is a BJP worker and so they assaulted him. They thrashed him mercilessly,” she recounted. “They hit me on the head and said that they will eliminate my son… They were Trinamool workers. They have been camping here since evening,” she added. During the attack, the victim’s mother sustained injuries to her face and head.

BJP condemns the attack on its party worker

A local BJP leader told Calcutta News that Trinamool Congress goons have threatened BJP workers with physical harm, if they do not desert the party. “There is a TMC miscreant by the name of Kamal Shah. He has created an atmopshere of fear and terror in the area. Under his directions, the TMC goons attacked our worker. (Gopal) is stable but his mother was badly injured. We will soon take out a march against the atrocities,” the BJP leader said.

BJP Party office vandalised, violence continues as Vidhan Sabha elections approach

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced an eight-phased Assembly poll for West Bengal beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Despite the deployment of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), the TMC goons have not held back in unleashing violence against political opponents.

The BJP office in the Baranagar area of North Parganas district in West Bengal was vandalised on Friday night, the day when the Election Commission sounded the poll bugle in the state. The BJP has accused the TMC of being behind the vandalism. One of the miscreants involved in the attack was beaten up by the BJP supporters and was later rescued by the police and taken to the police station. The saffron party has also filed a complaint with the police with respect to the attack.