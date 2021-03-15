Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane has made serious allegations against Sachin Vaze involving the Indian Premier League. Rane said that Vaze was in touch with bookies that start operating before the T20 cricket league.

Nitesh Rane said, “There are bookies in Mumbai who start operating before start of IPL. We have information that these bookies were contacted by Sachin Vaze. They were told that if they didn’t give a certain amount of money, Vaze would ensure that they get busted, probed and arrested.”

“There’s one Varun Sardesai who has got Y+ security from Maharashtra government and is related to the government. He had contacted and his conversation is also there with Vaze. He had said, ‘Why are you demanding this, what is our share?’ This angle should be investigated by NIA,” he added.

Sachin Vaze was arrested late Saturday night by the NIA after hours-long interrogation in the Antilia bomb scare. It has been alleged that he was in touch with Mansukh Hiren, the auto-part businessman who was the owner of explosive filled car. He had said that the car was stolen and few days later he was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His wife has alleged that Vaze killed him.

NIA says it has accessed the CCTV footage, fingerprints and other evidence against Sachin Vaze. As per a TV9 Marathi report, NIA has gained access to CCTV footage covering 2 km radius of Sachin Vaze’s CIU office from 25th February to 5th March 2021.

As per NIA, the CCTV footage confirms that Sachin Vaze met Mansukh Hiren on 25th February, the same day, gelatin laden Scorpio was discovered at Mukesh Ambani’s residence. The report also suggests that the finger prints found on the Scorpio matches that of Sachin Vaze.