Monday, March 15, 2021
New evidence against Sachin Vaze: NIA gets access to CCTV footage and fingerprints

Access to CCTV footage, fingerprints and vehicle trail point to strong evidence against Sachin Vaze

OpIndia Staff
NIA finds new evidence against Sachin Vaze (Image source: hindustantimes.com)
In a fresh turn to Antilia bomb scare, NIA says it has accessed the CCTV footage, fingerprints and other evidence against Sachin Vaze. As per a TV9 Marathi report, NIA has gained access to CCTV footage covering 2 km radius of Sachin Vaze’s CIU office from 25th February to 5th March 2021.

As per NIA, the CCTV footage confirms that Sachin Vaze met Mansukh Hiren on 25th February, the same day, gelatin laden Scorpio was discovered at Mukesh Ambani’s residence. The report also suggests that the finger prints found on the Scorpio matches that of Sachin Vaze. On basis of the CCTV footage recovered, NIA is conducting an in-depth investigation to track his whereabouts, places he visited and the people he met in the dates mentioned above.

Relevant portion of TV9 report (image courtesy: @imac_too on Twitter)

In another shocking update, the same Scorpio was with Sachin Vaze four months ago which was used to arrest Arnab Goswami, however, the car had a different number plate then. The vehicle trail as reported by the Indian Express has also led to the recovery of a white Innova that was seen following the Scorpio found at Ambani’s residence. The NIA took custody of the white Innova from Motor Transport Department of Mumbai police, which was found parked inside Mumbai Police Headquarters. Surprisingly, the CIU was also on a lookout for a white vehicle. Upon asking how the police could not find the vehicle which was parked in the headquarters itself, the IPS officer claimed he was “not aware about it”.

As NIA tightens its grip on the case, Sachin Vaze’s health deteriorated and he underwent treatment at JJ Hospital. Two officers and two drivers working under Sachin Vaze were also subjected to an investigation which spanned over 9 hours. As per reports, more officials will soon be summoned for further investigations.

While the top guns of BJP Maharashtra have been aggressive to get to the root, NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar gave his first reaction on the case only now. On being asked, he said that it is a local issue and will not want to comment on the same.

Sachin Vaze arrested by the NIA

On Saturday night, Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA after hours-long interrogation in the Antilia bomb scare. It has been alleged that he was in touch with Mansukh Hiren, the auto-part businessman who was the owner of explosive filled car. He had said that the car was stolen and few days later he was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His wife has alleged that Vaze killed him.

On Sunday, a white Innova car, that was tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was found from office of Mumbai Police commissionerate and was used by Vaze’s Crime Investigation Unit (CIU). In fact, some reports even suggest that the car was used by Vaze himself. Vaze has also reportedly named Shiv Sena leaders in the Antilia case.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

