Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home News Reports Accused over 16 years should be tried as adults under POCSO Act: Parliamentary panel...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Accused over 16 years should be tried as adults under POCSO Act: Parliamentary panel raises concern over increase in sexual crimes against children

The committee, led by Congress MP Anand Sharma, has stated that it is very important to relook at the provisions of the POCSO Act because the number of juveniles involved in sexual crimes is increasing rapidly.

OpIndia Staff
Parliamentary panel seeks revisions in POCSO Act to try accused over 16 as adults
Representational Image (Photo Credits: India TV)
1

A parliamentary panel comprising of MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha made an observation that stated, minor sexual offenders may be prone to conduct more heinous crimes if left uncounseled.

Noting an increase in cases filed under POCSO Act where the age of the accused was under 18 years, the committee has submitted a report ‘Atrocities Against Women and Children’ which suggests amending the POCSO Act to reduce the current threshold of punishable age from 18 years to 16 years.

The committee, led by Congress MP Anand Sharma, has stated that it is very important to relook at the provisions of the POCSO Act because the number of juveniles involved in sexual crimes are increasing rapidly.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs stated that more and more juveniles are getting involved in such crimes. The latest government data reveals that there has been an 18% increase in cases registered under the POCSO Act from 2018 to 2019.

As per the current provisions of the POCSO Act, accused above 16 years of age only face trial if the crime committed is heinous in nature, like violent rape or murder. The committee suggested that the Home Ministry should take it up with the Ministry of WCD to check if the age limit of 18 years can be reduced to 16 years for the general applicability of POCSO Act.

The panel also raised concern over non registration of crime cases against women and children, citing it as the main reason for delay or denial of justice to the victim and their families. To encourage registration of crimes, the committee recommends developing and promoting online registration of FIR under various categories, particularly for crimes against women and children.

The panel also recommended taking strict action against police personnel and complainant filing false cases of crime against women and children and suggested that laws should be amended to tackle the menace. The committee said, “those individuals who register false cases must not go scot-free.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPOCSO Act India, Crimes against children, Sexual offenders
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Batla House encounter: As Ariz Khan faces the gallows, here is a list of politicians who shed tears for the Indian Mujahideen terrorists

Dibakar Dutta -
While political opportunism is not new to Indian politics, the Batla House encounter was a glaring example of putting vote bank politics over the country's interests.
World

After 2 long months, Washington Post retracts fake news about ‘find the fraud’ quote, Donald Trump calls calls it the ‘Georgia Hoax’

OpIndia Staff -
Attributing it to 'anonymous sources', Washington Post had claimed in January that Donald Trump had asked the top election investigator to 'find the fraud' and that she could be a 'national hero' if she did so.

UP govt starts drive to remove illegal religious structures from the roadside, majaar removed in Barabanki

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP Government started drive to remove illegal religious structures build on roadside and pavements across state.

Centre of learning or hub of sexual crimes? Exposing the dark side of religious institutions in Pakistan

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Children sent to study come back with scars of sexual abuse and physical violence. Pakistan a UN Human Rights Council Member puts to shame the organization established to promote and protect Human Rights globally

‘Parambir Singh toolkit’: Campaign launched by unidentified groups on Twitter to support Mumbai CP after Shiv Sena backs Sachin Vaze in Antilia case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This deluge of support for the Mumbai Police Commissioner poured in just a day after the white Innova car, that was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was recovered from the office of Mumbai Police commissionerate.

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,904FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com