Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News Reports PM Modi remembers Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ahead of his visit to Bangladesh to participate...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

PM Modi remembers Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ahead of his visit to Bangladesh to participate in its National Day celebrations

PM Modi pointed out how the two countries have made good progress in the area of connectivity. He said that India and Bangladesh are in the process of implementing an arrangement for Indian cargo to reach northeastern states through Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi visits Bangladesh to participate in National Day celebrations
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representational image, (via Twitter)
0

Ahead of his two-day visit to Bangladesh to take part in Bangladesh National Day Celebrations on March 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an article remembering Bangladesh’s ‘Father of Nation’ and its first President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Rahman who had also been the Prime Minister of Bangladesh was popularly called ‘Bangabandhu’ by the people of Bangladesh. He was among the people who led the liberation struggle of Bangladesh. He along with his family was brutally assassinated on August 15, 1975, in a military coup. However, his two daughters-Sheikh Hasina, the current PM of Bangladesh, and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were visiting Germany at that time.

Bangabandhu was admired by people of India as well: PM Modi

Remembering Bangabandhu, PM Modi wrote about the struggles faced by Bangabandhu in his efforts to realise his dream of building a “cooperative, peaceful, and harmonious subcontinent”. Admiring Bangabandhu, PM Modi wrote how the qualities of his character endeared him to the people of India as well. “It was this rare combination of deep-seated belief in his own ideals, and yet the openness of mind to accept a different opinion, that made Bangabandhu one of the greatest statesmen of our times. It endeared Bangabandhu to the people of India as well”, PM Modi wrote.

In the article, PM Modi imagined how the fate of Bangladesh and its relations with India would have been different from what they are now if Bangabandhu had lived. He said that had Bangabandhu been alive, India and Bangladesh would have achieved some of the recently-made accomplishments years ago. “I am sure that with his visionary world-view, Bangabandhu would have dared to dream something even bigger for our subcontinent. With the spirit of Liberation War energising us, and with Bangabandhu as the guiding star, this region, at least the Bay of Bengal area, might have been in a different reality now”, PM Modi said.

A closely integrated economic region could have been built between India and Bangladesh if Bangabandhu was alive: PM Modi

PM Modi said that in Bangabandhu’s presence India and Bangladesh could have built a “closely integrated economic region with deeply interlinked value chains”. “We could have created inter-governmental structures to maximise the economic, scientific and strategic benefits of a community of hundreds of millions of people”, the Prime Minister wrote. “We could have joined our maritime capacities-from fisheries to offshore mineral resource exploration-to propel rapid economic growth in and around the world’s biggest Bay: the Bay of Bengal”, he added.

India and Bangladesh have been able to solve their complex issues amicably: PM Modi

Expressing hope for a better future for the relations of India and Bangladesh, PM Modi pointed out how the two countries have been able to resolve complex issues amicably. “Our land and maritime boundaries stand settled. We have substantial cooperation covering almost all aspects all human endeavour. Our trade has reached historic levels, aiding economic activities in each other’s countries”, PM Modi said.

PM Modi pointed out how the two countries have made good progress in the area of connectivity. He said that India and Bangladesh are in the process of implementing an arrangement for Indian cargo to reach northeastern states through Bangladesh. He told that the countries are making efforts to operationalise inland waterways that would allow Bangladeshi goods to reach Varanasi and Sahibganj. The Prime Minister expressed the belief that the two countries are striving towards “a destiny that the Liberation of Bangladesh had once augured for our region”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi Bangladesh, Bangladesh National Day, Bangladesh war
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

British teacher forced to apologise for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students, police officials read the statement to Muslim protestors

OpIndia Staff -
The headteacher of a school in the United Kingdom was forced to apologise to Muslims for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons to students
News Reports

The Yellow Fleet: When Suez Canal was blocked for 8 years forcing 14 ships to remain stranded on the water

OpIndia Staff -
It took eight years, two wars and external pressure from prominent nations to end an eight-years-long traffic jam at Suez Lake

Covid-19 positive Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan holds meeting in room full of people, gets trolled on Twitter

World OpIndia Staff -
Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi have both tested positive for the Chinese virus and are supposed to be in quarantine.

Adbhangi Chita-Bhasm Holi in Varanasi: Photos and videos of the mesmerising ritual where even death is a festival

Culture and History OpIndia Staff -
In Chita Bhasma Holi, the devotees play Holi with the ashes collected from human crematory grounds at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi

Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze’s presence: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren was reportedly given chloroform before being murdered and Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze

‘Shiv Sena has no right to give suggestions as it is not a part of UPA’: Congress fumes over Sanjay Raut’s unsolicited advice

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's unsolicited advice to make Sharad Pawar as UPA chief in place of Sonia Gandhi has not gone down well with his Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
News Reports

Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze’s presence: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren was reportedly given chloroform before being murdered and Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze
Read more
Politics

Bangladesh: Leftist students suffer injuries after their protest against Modi turns violent

OpIndia Staff -
Leftists students in Bangladesh were protesting against PM Modi's upcoming visit to neighbouring country as they celebrate 50 years of independence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,908FansLike
525,908FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com