Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on March 12 from Gujarat to celebrate the 75 years of independence of India. The Prime Minister will also flag off a 21-day long commemorative ‘Dandi March’ from a place near Abhay Ghat, the resting place of late PM Morarji Desai near Sabarmati Ashram (where Mahatma Gandhi used to reside).

To commemorate 75 years of Independence, a 75-week long programme will be organised from March 12 at 75 places. PM Modi called upon all the MPs to participate in the programme: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/bVlsGnfhJr — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the 75-week long programme would be organised at 75 places. He said that PM Modi had called upon all the Members of Parliament (MP) in the programme. Last week, the central government had announced the formation of a high-level national committee headed by PM Modi to commemorate 75 years of independence. The Prime Minister on Monday said that the celebrations should reflect the spirit of the country’s freedom movement and showcase its achievements to the world since 1947.

The celebrations will begin 75 weeks prior to Independence Day 2022 and will continue up to Independence Day 2023. The 75 sites for the programme will be decided by the states that will also plan events with active participation of the NCC and other volunteer clubs.

Dandi March was led by Mahatma Gandhi to defy the British monopoly on salt production

During the freedom struggle, Dandi March or Salt March was launched by Mahatma Gandhi as part of his non-violent protest against the British monopoly on production of salt. The March was held from March12, 1930 to April 6, 1930. It was led by Gandhi and around 78 people began the march on March 12 and reached Dandi on April 5, 1930. Gandhi produced salt after reaching Dandi to defy the British diktat on salt. He then moved to Dharasana Salt Works but was arrested on May 5.