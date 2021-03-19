After the controversial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview, American show host Oprah Winfrey will be hosting Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in her Super Soul Sunday this week.

In the latest promo of the Oprah Winfrey interview, released on Friday, Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about having a spiritual foundation and how she believes in the existence of a higher power. In the show, the former Bollywood actress also talked about being aware of other religions such as Christianity and Islam while growing up.

As Oprah shared her own experience during visits to India and asked Priyanka about her spiritual foundation, the actress said, “In India, it is hard not to with the swirling number of religions that live within the country. I grew up in a convent school, so I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you cannot ignore it, but also my family believed in having higher power, having a sense of faith.”

The actress continued, “My dad used to tell me that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power. Every religion has a different face in the same direction where we are going. I am a Hindu, I have a temple in my home and I pray as often as I can but at the same time, I am a believer in the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”

The interview of Oprah with Priyanka will air on Discovery Plus on March 20.

Oprah Winfrey’s show with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Last week, Oprah Winfrey’s new show with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had stoked a massive controversy. In the interview, which released on March 8, the couple had made some explosive revelations about their life as senior members of Britain’s royal family.

In the show, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had indirectly accused members of the British royal family of being ‘racists’. Meghan Markle had confirmed the suspicions of facing racial discrimination after she claimed there were talks about the ‘dark skin colour’ of the yet-to-be-born child of the couple.

Meghan Markle says several members of the Royal Family discussed with Harry concerns over what the color of Archie’s skin color would be.



Listen to the biggest bombshell so far of this entire interview with Oprah.#MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/CIQP6Q61pj — Lynnette KhalfaniCox (@themoneycoach) March 8, 2021

Meghan said to Oprah that when she was pregnant, there was a lot of ‘conversations’ going around in the royal family sphere about how the coming baby of Meghan and Prince Harry, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may not be given any royal title, and their child may not be given the title of a prince. When Oprah asked whether it was because of Archie’s “race” (Meghan is of African-American descent), Mackle paused for a second and took a deep breath.

In the interview, Meghan also said that during her pregnancy, a member of the Royal family had even talked to prince Harry about ‘how dark the child’s skin colour is going to be when he is born’.

In the same interview, Prince Harry has also admitted that he had to face a lot of pressure and emotional challenges for being a part of the royal family. Harry has stated that his family had cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020, and all he had was what his mother, the late Princess Diana, had left him.

Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying the allegations were “concerning” and would be addressed privately by the royal family. In a statement released on behalf of the Queen over the allegations of racism made by Harry and Meghan Markle in an Oprah Winfrey interview, the British royal family said that they are taking the issue “very seriously” and added that the family is saddened to learn about the challenging years of Harry and Meghan.