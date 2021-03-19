Friday, March 19, 2021
Home Entertainment Priyanka Chopra talks to Oprah Winfrey, reveals how Islam, Christianity and Hinduism formed a...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Priyanka Chopra talks to Oprah Winfrey, reveals how Islam, Christianity and Hinduism formed a part of her upbringing: Watch

In the latest promo of the Oprah Winfrey interview, released on Friday, Priyanka Chopra is seen revealing about having a spiritual foundation and how she believes in the existence of a higher power.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Chopra speaks about religion in her interview with Oprah Winfrey/ Image Source: Youtube
6

After the controversial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview, American show host Oprah Winfrey will be hosting Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in her Super Soul Sunday this week.

In the latest promo of the Oprah Winfrey interview, released on Friday, Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about having a spiritual foundation and how she believes in the existence of a higher power. In the show, the former Bollywood actress also talked about being aware of other religions such as Christianity and Islam while growing up.

As Oprah shared her own experience during visits to India and asked Priyanka about her spiritual foundation, the actress said, “In India, it is hard not to with the swirling number of religions that live within the country. I grew up in a convent school, so I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you cannot ignore it, but also my family believed in having higher power, having a sense of faith.”

The actress continued, “My dad used to tell me that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power. Every religion has a different face in the same direction where we are going. I am a Hindu, I have a temple in my home and I pray as often as I can but at the same time, I am a believer in the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”

The interview of Oprah with Priyanka will air on Discovery Plus on March 20.

Oprah Winfrey’s show with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Last week, Oprah Winfrey’s new show with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had stoked a massive controversy. In the interview, which released on March 8, the couple had made some explosive revelations about their life as senior members of Britain’s royal family.

In the show, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had indirectly accused members of the British royal family of being ‘racists’. Meghan Markle had confirmed the suspicions of facing racial discrimination after she claimed there were talks about the ‘dark skin colour’ of the yet-to-be-born child of the couple.

Meghan said to Oprah that when she was pregnant, there was a lot of ‘conversations’ going around in the royal family sphere about how the coming baby of Meghan and Prince Harry, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may not be given any royal title, and their child may not be given the title of a prince. When Oprah asked whether it was because of Archie’s “race” (Meghan is of African-American descent), Mackle paused for a second and took a deep breath.

In the interview, Meghan also said that during her pregnancy, a member of the Royal family had even talked to prince Harry about ‘how dark the child’s skin colour is going to be when he is born’. 

In the same interview, Prince Harry has also admitted that he had to face a lot of pressure and emotional challenges for being a part of the royal family. Harry has stated that his family had cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020, and all he had was what his mother, the late Princess Diana, had left him.

Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying the allegations were “concerning” and would be addressed privately by the royal family. In a statement released on behalf of the Queen over the allegations of racism made by Harry and Meghan Markle in an Oprah Winfrey interview, the British royal family said that they are taking the issue “very seriously” and added that the family is saddened to learn about the challenging years of Harry and Meghan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Video footage shows Mansukh Hiren was with Sachin Vaze a day after his bomb-laden Scorpio was parked outside Antilia: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb case, was seen arriving at the Crime Branch unit in a Land Cruiser Prado along with Mansukh Hiren.
Opinions

After 4 years of Yogi-Raj, I feel proud to be a UPwallah Bhaiya: Here is why

Shantanu Gupta -
When BJP named Yogi Adityanath as the CM, after their landslide victory, political pundits wrote him off - and how wrong were they

They could not solve Uri and Pulwama, but are after 20 gelatin sticks: Sanjay Raut casts doubt on NIA, downplays Antilia bomb case

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After giving clean chit to Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, Sanjay Raut cast aspersions against the NIA

NIA seizes 2 more luxury SUVs linked to Sachin Vaze in Antilia Bomb Scare case, one of them owned by a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA seized a Mercedes Benz ML 250 CDI and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado owned by a Shiv Sena leader in the Antilia bomb scare case

Activist group accuses Congress supporter Saket Gokhale of using crowdfunding money for drugs, complains to NCB

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an AAP supporter named Amit Behere has accused Saket Gokhale of cheating people by filing bogus RTIs and petitions.

‘He had committed unpardonable mistakes’: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was yesterday transferred and posted as DG Home Guard amidst shocking revelations in the Antilia bomb scare

Recently Popular

World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
World

USA: Local judge and former president of foundation that runs ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ for children arrested on 7 counts of child pornography

T Waraich -
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on Tuesday and charged on seven counts for possessing child pornography.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,592FansLike
524,643FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com