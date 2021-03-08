Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been in the news for months now after they decided to ‘leave’ the British royal family and give up their titles. There have been a lot of rumours about the pair facing an unpleasant situation in the royal family’s sphere and talks of Meghan being discriminated against. In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle has confirmed the suspicions of facing racial discrimination.

Meghan Markle says several members of the Royal Family discussed with Harry concerns over what the color of Archie’s skin color would be.



Speaking to Oprah, Meghan Markle said that she was terribly concerned when she and Harry learned that the UK royal family is going to provide no security staff to Harry or Archie, their child.

Archie was not going to be called a prince, no security, no titles

Meghan said to Oprah that when she was pregnant, there was a lot of ‘conversations’ going around in the royal family sphere, about how the coming baby of Meghan and Prince Harry, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may not be given any royal title, and may not be given the title of a prince. When Oprah asked whether it was because of Archie’s ‘race’ (Meghan is of African-American descent), Mackle paused for a second and took a deep breath.

Meghan then told Oprah that during her pregnancy, a member of the Royal family had even talked to prince Harry about ‘how dark the child’s skin colour is going to be when he is born’. The reply seemed to have shocked Oprah so much that she was left speechless for a moment. When Oprah asked who was having ‘that’ kind of conversation with the expecting parents, Meghan told that she cannot reveal the name because it is going to be very damaging to them.

The royal family cut Prince Harry off financially

In the same interview, Prince Harry has also opened up a lot about the pressure and emotional challenges of being a part of the royal family. Harry has stated that his family had cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020 and all he had was what his mother, the late Princess Diana, had left him. He also added that probably Princess Diana ‘saw it coming’.

Harry: My family literally cut me off financially in the first quarter of 2020.

Prince Harry also told that he had felt ‘trapped’ in the royal family and he could never have left had it not been for Meghan. Harry and Meghan are also currently expecting their second child and the couple revealed that they are going to have a girl this time.

About the conversation about Archie’s skin colour, Harry stated that he is never going to share that conversation as he never going to be comfortable with it.

Prinece Harry and his wife Meghan, an American actress and social activist, began dating in 2016 and were married in 2018. They had announced that they would be leaving their royal titles and duties in early 2020. The couple were stripped off their royal security and royal purse following the announcement. Prince Harry is the sixth to the line of the British throne.

There has been a lot of tabloid stories and media hype over Harry and Meghan’s relationship. Meghan is regarded as the first ‘person of colour’ to be married to a British prince. Many celebrities had opined that Meghan was subject to undue scrutiny and unfair treatment, was unnecessarily vilified because of her race.