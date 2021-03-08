Monday, March 8, 2021
Home News Reports 'How dark is he going to be': Prince Harry's wife Meghan says the British...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘How dark is he going to be’: Prince Harry’s wife Meghan says the British royal family was ‘concerned’ about their child’s skin colour

Meghan told Oprah that during her pregnancy, a member of the Royal family had talked to prince Harry about 'how dark the child's skin colour is going to be when he is born'. Meghan and Harry had announced their departure from the royal family in 2020, soon after Archie's birth.

OpIndia Staff
Harry Meghan interview: Meghan drops a bomb in Oprah interview, says royals were 'concerned' about Archie's skin colour
UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, image via Deadline
15

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been in the news for months now after they decided to ‘leave’ the British royal family and give up their titles. There have been a lot of rumours about the pair facing an unpleasant situation in the royal family’s sphere and talks of Meghan being discriminated against. In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle has confirmed the suspicions of facing racial discrimination.

Speaking to Oprah, Meghan Markle said that she was terribly concerned when she and Harry learned that the UK royal family is going to provide no security staff to Harry or Archie, their child.

Archie was not going to be called a prince, no security, no titles

Meghan said to Oprah that when she was pregnant, there was a lot of ‘conversations’ going around in the royal family sphere, about how the coming baby of Meghan and Prince Harry, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may not be given any royal title, and may not be given the title of a prince. When Oprah asked whether it was because of Archie’s ‘race’ (Meghan is of African-American descent), Mackle paused for a second and took a deep breath.

Meghan then told Oprah that during her pregnancy, a member of the Royal family had even talked to prince Harry about ‘how dark the child’s skin colour is going to be when he is born’. The reply seemed to have shocked Oprah so much that she was left speechless for a moment. When Oprah asked who was having ‘that’ kind of conversation with the expecting parents, Meghan told that she cannot reveal the name because it is going to be very damaging to them.

The royal family cut Prince Harry off financially

In the same interview, Prince Harry has also opened up a lot about the pressure and emotional challenges of being a part of the royal family. Harry has stated that his family had cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020 and all he had was what his mother, the late Princess Diana, had left him. He also added that probably Princess Diana ‘saw it coming’.

Prince Harry also told that he had felt ‘trapped’ in the royal family and he could never have left had it not been for Meghan. Harry and Meghan are also currently expecting their second child and the couple revealed that they are going to have a girl this time.

About the conversation about Archie’s skin colour, Harry stated that he is never going to share that conversation as he never going to be comfortable with it.

Prinece Harry and his wife Meghan, an American actress and social activist, began dating in 2016 and were married in 2018. They had announced that they would be leaving their royal titles and duties in early 2020. The couple were stripped off their royal security and royal purse following the announcement. Prince Harry is the sixth to the line of the British throne.

There has been a lot of tabloid stories and media hype over Harry and Meghan’s relationship. Meghan is regarded as the first ‘person of colour’ to be married to a British prince. Many celebrities had opined that Meghan was subject to undue scrutiny and unfair treatment, was unnecessarily vilified because of her race.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHarry-Meghan interview, Meghan Harry baby, Meghan Harry video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Switzerland: People vote to ban burqa or niqab in public spaces, Islamic group calls it ‘dark day for Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -
On March 7, during the referendum, 51% of the voters in Switzerland cast their vote favouring banning people from covering their faces completely in public places
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh becomes first state in India to administer 20 lakh coronavirus vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, 22,984 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh. 364 vaccination sessions are conducted in which Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered.

French MP and businessman Olivier Dassault, whose family owns the firm that makes Rafale planes, dies in helicopter crash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Olivier Dassault was an MP for the conservative Les Republicans party since 2002 and was considered the 361st richest man in the world along with his siblings.

Xi Jinping pushes for replacing Mongolian with Mandarin in Inner Mongolia amid protests against removing the local language from schools

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Inner Mongolia saw massive protests against replacing Mongolian with Mandarin as medium of education in schools

From ‘Sonar Bangla’ promise to ‘Corruption Olympics’ attack against Mamata: Read what PM Modi said at Kolkata rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Slamming the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt, PM Narendra Modi said that democratic system has been destroyed in West Bengal

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Politics Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,311FansLike
522,498FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com