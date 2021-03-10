Days after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had stoked a controversy by accusing the members of the British royal family of ‘racism’, Buckingham Palace on Tuesday broke its silence over the issue, saying the allegations were “concerning” and would be addressed privately by the royal family.

In a statement released on behalf of the Queen over the allegations of racism made by Harry and Meghan Markle in an Oprah Winfrey interview, the British royal family said that they are taking the issue “very seriously” and added that the family is saddened to learn about the challenging years of Harry and Meghan.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.

Buckingham Palace have just released a statement: pic.twitter.com/JzlYvef4Wn — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2021

The statement further said, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

In the end, the Buckingham Palace said, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused the British Royal family of ‘racism’

The interview, conducted by Oprah Winfrey and which aired Sunday night, has sparked-off a massive controversy after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle indirectly accused members of the British royal family of being ‘racists’. In the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle confirmed the suspicions of facing racial discrimination after she claimed there were talks about ‘dark skin colour’ of the yet-to-be-born child of the couple.

Meghan said to Oprah that when she was pregnant, there was a lot of ‘conversations’ going around in the royal family sphere about how the coming baby of Meghan and Prince Harry, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may not be given any royal title, and their child may not be given the title of a prince. When Oprah asked whether it was because of Archie’s “race” (Meghan is of African-American descent), Mackle paused for a second and took a deep breath.

In the interview, Meghan also said that during her pregnancy, a member of the Royal family had even talked to prince Harry about ‘how dark the child’s skin colour is going to be when he is born’.

Meghan Markle says several members of the Royal Family discussed with Harry concerns over what the color of Archie’s skin color would be.



Listen to the biggest bombshell so far of this entire interview with Oprah.#MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/CIQP6Q61pj — Lynnette KhalfaniCox (@themoneycoach) March 8, 2021

In the same interview, Prince Harry has also admitted that he had to face a lot of pressure and emotional challenges for being a part of the royal family. Harry has stated that his family had cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020, and all he had was what his mother, the late Princess Diana, had left him.

Prince Harry also told that he had felt ‘trapped’ in the royal family, and he could never have left had it not been for Meghan. Harry and Meghan are also expecting their second child and the couple revealed that they would have a daughter this time.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, an American actress, began dating in 2016 and were married in 2018. They had announced that they would be leaving their royal titles and duties in early 2020. The couple were stripped of their royal security and royal purse following the announcement. Prince Harry is the sixth to the line of the British throne.