Monday, March 22, 2021
Priyanka Chopra reveals her how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.

Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations on Oprah Winfrey show
Actress Priyanka Chopra in a shocking revelation on Oprah Winfrey Show said that a filmmaker had once asked her to ‘strip to underwear’ for a ‘sultry’ dance sequence. She, however, did not name the film director. Priyanka said that she was scared and she had already decided to quit the film industry. Chopra said she regrets to this day that she did not stand up to this filmmaker.

Describing the incident, Chopra said that she was standing next to this filmmaker and he was sitting on his chair. “Listen, people are going to come into the movies to watch her when she shows her panties. So it needs to be really short, so I can see her panties. You know those people sitting in the front? They should be able to see her panties,” Chopra said that the filmmaker had said about her. Priyanka Chopra said that she was just 18-19 years old and had only shot for that movie for two days.

“My regret with that incident is that I never said anything to that filmmaker. I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that ‘you don’t want to get a reputation of being hard to work with’,” she said to Oprah. “I never stood up to him and said, ‘What you did was wrong’ because I was scared but the only way, I knew how to deal with it was just to step away from it and have grace under fire. And that’s what I did,” Priyanka revealed.

Priyanka Chopra on Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influencing her upbringing

Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing. “In India, it is hard not to with the swirling number of religions that live within the country. I grew up in a convent school, so I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you cannot ignore it, but also my family believed in having higher power, having a sense of faith,” the actress had said.

Priyanka Chopra bullied in school, faced racism

Chopra further revealed that at 16, when she was in Boston, US, she was racially harassed and bullied in school. She said that as a teenager, she was targeted for being a brown girl. “When I was made to feel like, did my clothes smelled funny when I walked by hallway or did people smell curry or little things like that at 16 are so detrimental to a sense of self-worth, your sense of self. It’s just about being mean, trying to hurt someone,” she said.

Priyanka’s mother ‘manifested’ Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra further said that her mother actually dreamt a man for her and manifested it, leading to meeting Nick Jonas and falling in love with him. Chopra said that she had not taken Jonas seriously when he started to text her initially. “I was 35, I was like, ‘I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t if that’s something he’d want to do’. I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him,” she said. But love has a way to find itself. Chopra married Jonas in December 2018.

