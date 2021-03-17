Rahul Gandhi is his latest interview to Brown University professor, camouflaged his attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party by claiming Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi won elections too. Taking a jibe at the Centre, he added, both Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi did not need votes but used the electoral process to capture power.

This came after Professor Ashutosh Varshney of USA’s Brown University asked Rahul for his commentary on ‘decline in democracy’ in India as cited by V-Dem institutes independent report. However, it is interesting to note that Gaddafi came to power in Libya in September 1969 as the leader through a military coup which overthrew the British-backed King Idris and not through a democratic electoral process.

Further, Saddam Hussein was captured by the US forces in 2003 and after he was found guilty of crimes against humanity in 2006, was hanged to death. Essentially, by invoking these dictators, Rahul Gandhi is dogwhistling and implicitly nudging foreign intervention in Indian affairs.

Rahul then went on to attack the RSS when asked about the Idea of India juxtaposing it with the Idea of US. He claimed RSS and Shishu Mandir exist for breaking the idea of India and these institutions are used to siphon off public money. In another shocking statement, he claimed the ideology and strategy of RSS resembles to that of Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

He supported his claim of ‘capture of power (by BJP) through electoral process’ by citing vague examples such as getting his mike switched off in a parliamentary session. He said the Centre has left no room for negotiations or to present new ideas especially in the parliament. Quite rich to come from him as his attendance in the parliament is at 53%.

In yet another bizarre attack, he alleged Facebook India Head to be a BJP member. Suggesting controlling the election narrative through social media is unethical, it is funny to note that the Congress has recently hired 5 lakh IT Cell members. The interaction has yet again raised eyebrows as one can listen to plethora of controversial statements by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi.