The Rajasthan government has compulsorily retired ACP Kailash Bohra, who was arrested for seeking sexual favours from a rape victim. Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, in a signed order, said that the decision to sack the Rajasthan Police Service officer was taken in “public interest”.

ACP Kailash Bohra was arrested after he allegedly refused to accept the complaint of a woman’s sexual assault case and instead asked for sexual favors from the victim to take against the accused.

ACP Kailash Bohra, who was posted in the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Against Women cell in Rajasthan, first demanded money from the woman complainant who had filed three complaints, including one of rape. When the woman refused to give money citing her inability to do so, ACP Kailash demanded sexual favours from her to take action on her case.

The woman complainant approached the ACB after Kailash insisted on meeting her after work hours.

For official records to be able to arrest him, the anti-corruption unit laid a trap and recorded his phone conversation with the complainant.

Rising cases of rape in Rajasthan

Jaskaur Meena, BJP leader from Rajasthan made some shocking revelations in the Parliament proceedings on March 19, 2021. In what should be a grave matter of concern for the country, she alleged that there are currently 6.14 lakhs cases of violence against women in Rajasthan and 23 such cases are in her own constituency. She added that “There are 12,000 rape cases alone in the State and the government has been silent on the issue”.

In another distressing report, Rajasthan had reported the highest number of rape cases across India in 2019 with close to 6000 cases. We earlier reported how Rajasthan witnessed almost a dozen instances of sexual crimes against women.