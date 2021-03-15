Rajasthan cop arrested for seeking money, sexual favours from rape victim

On Sunday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan arrested a police officer for demanding bribe and sexual favours from a rape victim.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Kailash Bohra. He was deployed in the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Against Women cell in Jaipur in Rajasthan. A woman (name withheld) had filed 3 complaints with the police, one of the charges being that of rape. ACP Bohra demanded money from the victim in return for acting on her complaint.

However, when the rape victim said she could not give him money, ACP Bohra instead demanded sexual favours from her for acting against the accused. He told her to meet him after office hours. While exploiting his position of power, he continued harassing the woman. The victim then approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Rajasthan: Police officer arrested on charges of seeking sexual favours from a rape survivor. BJP lashes out at the Gehlot Govt.



Listen in to reactions. pic.twitter.com/jDlk6Dj8UF — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 15, 2021

The ACB laid a trap to catch ACP Kailash Bohra red-handed in the act. They had recorded the phone conversation between the police official and the victim. When the senior official called the woman to his residence on Sunday, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The ACB team also searched the residence and other properties of the accused police officer and registered a case against him under the relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was supervised by Director General (ACB) BL Soni and ADG Dinesh MN.

BJP lashes out at the Rajasthan government, demands action

While hitting out the Congress-ruled Ashok Gehlot government, a BJP leader said, “Rajasthan does not have rule of law anymore. It has turned into ‘jungle raj’. It is important to have an independent Home Minister to monitor such cases. Ashok Gehlot, who holds the Home Ministry portfolio, must hand it over to a trustworthy party member and monitor such cases on a day-to-day basis and take steps to prevent such cases in the future.”

Another BJP leader demanded strong action against the accused ACP Kailash Bohra and inquired why such officials are not immediately terminated, even after being caught red-handed. He accused the incumbent government of giving clean chit recently to another corrupt police official. “I think CM will soon give him (ACP Bohra) clean chit as well.”

Earlier this month, another police official in Alwar was accused of raping a woman who had gone to the police station to file a complaint against her husband.