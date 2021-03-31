Wednesday, March 31, 2021
'Writer' Ravinder Singh compares ban on sale of meat on Tuesday to 'Hindu Taliban'

Ravinder Singh is a 'best-selling' writer and written 9 books so far. He has over a million followers on Twitter and over a lakh on Instagram who get exposed to the bigotry and misinformation on regular basis.

OpIndia Staff
Author Ravinder Singh
1

While ban on sale of meat on Tuesdays may have irked some, ‘writer Ravinder Singh is particularly unhappy. While retweeting a news article on Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) decision to close down meat shops on Tuesdays in the city, Ravinder Singh questioned whether the ban is ‘making of Hindu Taliban’. His tweet read, “Now you can’t sell meat in Gurgaon on Tuesday. Reason: Because it hurts religious sentiments. The making of Hindu Taliban?”

Ravinder Singh’s Tweet on MCG’s decision to keep meat shops closed on Tuesdays in Gurugram

Ravinder compared the decision to ban the sale of meat on a particular day in a Hindu majority area to the military establishment of the Taliban in Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan. Among other things, the Taliban indulged in punishments such as public stoning to death, barring women from talking out loud in public, banning girls above eight from receiving education, imposing a ban on all forms of entertainment and tearing down a 6th-century monument amongst other diktats.

Singh see the ban as a “religious imposition” apparently as violent as that of Taliban.

Prior to this, he made it to the headlines with his ‘gaumutra‘ jibe while mocking the coronavirus vaccine. Responding to The Wire employee Rohini Singh’s tweet on coronavirus vaccines, Ravinder Singh said why would we (Indians) need vaccines when we have Gaumutra (cow urine) as a cure. Singh was expressing concern whether state governments in India have reserved their share of vaccines when countries around the world are doing so.

Ravinder Singh’s ‘gaumutra’ jibe

Singh has time and again resorted to insulting Hinduism and the culture. Last month, Ravinder Singh in a poor attempt to explain to his 1 million followers the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, Singh compared temples like Khajuraho to ‘porn films’.

Ravinder’s tweet on Hindu temples

He has also indulged in spreading fake news and misinformation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act that fast-tracks Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians in the three neighbouring Islamic countries.

Ravinder Singh on CAA

It must be noted that CAA is not applicable to any Indian, Muslim or otherwise, irrespective of their religion. The whole point that ‘if Muslim living in India can’t ‘prove’ his citizenship, he will be thrown out’, as per the CAA is a lie.



OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

