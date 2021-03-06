Republic Media Network, India’s most viewed news channel in both English and Hindi news genre is all set to enter the regional news channel in Bengal with Republic Bangla going on air from March 7, 2021 (Sunday) at 8 am in the morning. The channel has taken to its official Twitter handle to announce the official launch of its Bengali News channel.

With all eyes on the upcoming polls, the timing of the launch of the Bengali News Channel is being considered spot-on. The decision may prove to be a game-changer, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections of 2021.

#RepublicBanglaLiveTomorrow | AND, THE WAIT IS OVER, THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is proud to formally announce the launch of Republic Bangla! @BanglaRepublic will be ON-AIR from TOMORROW 7th March 2021 at 8AM! — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2021

Arnab set to anchor a debate show ‘Jabab Chay Bangla’ on Republic Bangla

Reports also have it that Arnab Goswami will be anchoring a debate show ‘Jabab Chay Bangla’ on his upcoming Bengali channel. The media network announced that Arnab would be breaking into the Bangla broadcast news genre with his debate show right from the day of the Republic Bangla launch.

Once the official announcement of the same was made on the social media handles of the Network on Thursday, Arnab Goswami said: “I started my career in Bengal. In the 25th year of my career as a journalist, I feel so overwhelmed and grateful for getting a chance to speak to my audience in Bangla. Life is coming a full circle.”

“I can’t wait to anchor Jabab Chay Bangla on Republic Bangla. I feel truly blessed at the support that I have received and the love that I continue to get from our dear viewers,” Arnab added.

Republic media to launch regional channels in next one year, go global in 16 months: Arnab Goswami

It may be recalled that the news network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had in December last year, said that he has plans to launch Republic channels in every language in the next few months and also announced that he would be launching an international media project soon.

Speaking to this Republic TV colleagues after his release from Taloja jail, Arnab Goswami had said, “In the next 11 to 12 months, we will launch the Republic Network in every state of India. Republic will also launch an international media project in the upcoming 16 to 17 months”.