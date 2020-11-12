Thursday, November 12, 2020
‘The game has just begun’: Republic media to launch regional channels in next one year, go global in 16 months, declares Arnab Goswami

"If you put me in jail, I will launch a channel from there", Arnab Goswami said.

OpIndia Staff
Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami/ Image Source: The Print
In a sensational announcement, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami said that he has plans to launch Republic channels in every language in the next few months and also announced that he would be launching an international media project soon. 

Speaking to this Republic TV colleagues after his release from Taloja jail, Arnab Goswami said, “In the next 11 to 12 months, we will launch the Republic Network in every state of India. Republic will also launch an international media project in the upcoming 16 to 17 months”.

“If you put me in jail, I will launch a channel from there. You cannot do anything. I am not alone, the country is with me. I will change my name if I do not launch a global media network in the next 16 months,” said Arnab Goswami as he warned Uddhav Thackeray against his vendetta against Republic TV.

On Tuesday, Arnab Goswami received a rousing welcome from across the country after he emerged out from the jail as he was granted bail from the Supreme Court in connection with a 2018 suicide case.

“The game has just begun”: Arnab Goswami warns Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Soon after his release, Arnab Goswami visited the Republic TV office in Mumbai where he reunited with his colleagues. He addressed the nation to dedicate the victory to the people of India and also expressed his gratitude to the Apex Court.

Issuing a collectively warning to the Maharashtra government for carrying out a witch-hunt against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami, the journalist declared that, “The game has just begun”. He also dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to try and stop him from reporting or launching his news channels, especially the one in the regional language of Marathi.

“Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me. You lost. You have been defeated. Uddhav Thackeray, you arrested me in an old, fake case and did not even apologise to me. The game has just begun,” said Goswami as his colleagues surrounded him in his studio.

Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV

On Wednesday, Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after it granted interim bail in connection with the suicide case filed against them by the Maharashtra government.

A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra hearing the petition said that Bombay High Court made an error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail on technical grounds. Granting the bail to Arnab Goswami, the apex court also directed the Raigad police to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab Goswami forthwith.

The Supreme Court also asked Arnab Goswami and two other accused to execute a personal bond for an amount of Rs 50,000 for release on interim bail.

Justice Chandrachud, hearing the plea had made scathing observations saying, “If we don’t interfere in this case today we will walk on path of destruction. If left to me I won’t watch the channel and you may differ in ideology but Constitutional courts will have to protect such freedoms”.

Arnab was arrested last week by the Mumbai Police after it had reopened 2018 abatement of the suicide case of an architect, Anvay Naik.

