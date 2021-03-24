Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home News Reports After Allahabad University VC, UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla complains about loud Azaan on...
News Reports
Updated:

After Allahabad University VC, UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla complains about loud Azaan on mosque loudspeakers

Shukla said that the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed in accordance with the order of the Allahabad High Court and unnecessary loudspeakers should be removed.

OpIndia Staff
UP Minister bothered by Azaan
UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla (via One India)
3

After the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University, Professor Sangita Srivastava objected to the loud noise of loudspeakers at a mosque near her residence, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla wrote to Ballia District Magistrate on Tuesday saying that the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to court orders.

Not able to perform government duties due to loudspeaker noise: Shukla

According to reports, Shukla said that he faced problem in performing everyday duties due to the noise of loudspeakers. “Namaaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja and discharging government duties”, Shukla wrote in his letter referring to the Kajipura Madina Masjid in his constituency. He added that the loud sound coming from the mosque obstruct the studies of students in nearby schools.

Loud volume affects students, senior citizens: Shukla

“Religious publicity takes place through loudspeakers. Information regarding donations for the construction of mosques is disseminated in an extremely loud volume. This has an adverse impact on students, elder citizens and the health of patients. The common public is facing extreme noise pollution”, Shukla added.

Shukla said that the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed in accordance with the order of the Allahabad High Court and unnecessary loudspeakers should be removed.

Allahabad Central University VC had complained against Azan on loudspeaker

Earlier this month, Professor Sangita Srivastava had complained to the District Magistrate, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector Genera and other officials about the Azaan played on loudspeakers at a mosque near her residence. She said that the sound of Azan disrupted her sleep early in the morning that in turn affected her work throughout the day. The Azaan on loudspeakers did not stop ever after her complaint. However, the management committee of the mosque concerned reportedly changed the direction of one of the two loudspeakers and reduced their volume.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After her ‘Bengali vs Outsider’ rhetorics, Mamata Banerjee gets Congress ally Hemant Soren to campaign for her

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to rake up Bengali sentiments, the Trinamool Congress had attacked several BJP leaders by dubbing them as 'outsiders' in the land of Bengalis.
World

Egypt: Suez Canal blocked after a large container ship from China ran aground

OpIndia Staff -
The ship was on its way from China to Rotterdam, Netherlands, when it ran aground in the Suez Canal after being reportedly hit by a strong "gust of wind"

“He cannot even hurt a fly” Shashi Tharoor’s lawyer reads out Sunanda Pushkar’s son’s statement to suggest no mistreatment to wife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor's lawyer used statements by family and friends of his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar to claim no allegations were levelled against him.

Maha mess in Mumbai: 65 officers from crime branch transferred, including Sachin Vaze’s close aide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision came shortly after Maharashtra's opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis did a massive expose of an alleged transfer racket through a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai.

‘Liberals’ in the United States blame ‘white’ man for Boulder shooting even as attacker turns out to be a Muslim immigrant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As it was found out that the killer was not a 'white' man, a severe backlash against liberals erupted on social media highlighting how liberals resorted to blaming the white community by holding them responsible for crimes that they did not commit.

Infrastructure, industry and social welfare: How four years of Yogi Sarkar have transformed Gorakhpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Yogi government has been aggressively working on boosting the infrastructure and bring welfare schemes to benefit the common people.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
World

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,588FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com