After the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University, Professor Sangita Srivastava objected to the loud noise of loudspeakers at a mosque near her residence, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla wrote to Ballia District Magistrate on Tuesday saying that the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to court orders.

Not able to perform government duties due to loudspeaker noise: Shukla

According to reports, Shukla said that he faced problem in performing everyday duties due to the noise of loudspeakers. “Namaaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja and discharging government duties”, Shukla wrote in his letter referring to the Kajipura Madina Masjid in his constituency. He added that the loud sound coming from the mosque obstruct the studies of students in nearby schools.

Loud volume affects students, senior citizens: Shukla

“Religious publicity takes place through loudspeakers. Information regarding donations for the construction of mosques is disseminated in an extremely loud volume. This has an adverse impact on students, elder citizens and the health of patients. The common public is facing extreme noise pollution”, Shukla added.

Shukla said that the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed in accordance with the order of the Allahabad High Court and unnecessary loudspeakers should be removed.

Allahabad Central University VC had complained against Azan on loudspeaker

Earlier this month, Professor Sangita Srivastava had complained to the District Magistrate, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector Genera and other officials about the Azaan played on loudspeakers at a mosque near her residence. She said that the sound of Azan disrupted her sleep early in the morning that in turn affected her work throughout the day. The Azaan on loudspeakers did not stop ever after her complaint. However, the management committee of the mosque concerned reportedly changed the direction of one of the two loudspeakers and reduced their volume.