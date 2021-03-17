Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Reports VC of Allahabad Central University complains about disruption in sleep due to the sound...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

VC of Allahabad Central University complains about disruption in sleep due to the sound of Azan played on mosque loudspeakers

She added that the problem aggravates during Ramzan as they announce Sahari through the loudspeakers at 4 AM in the morning

OpIndia Staff
14

Sangita Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has written a letter to the District Magistrate, Commissioner, Inspector General, and other officers complaining about the Azaan played on loudspeakers at Mosque near her residence. The Vice-Chancellor has said that the sound of Azan played through loudspeakers from mosques is disrupting her sleep, which in turn is affecting her work.

Letter written by VC Srivastava (Image: Twitter/rahulrajnews)

In her complaint, she said, “Every morning at around 5:30 AM, the loud sound of the loudspeaker playing Azaan disrupts my sleep.” She further said that her life is getting disrupted as she could not sleep properly. She said during Ramzan, they announce Sahari at 4 AM in the morning that will aggravate the problem. She alleged that disturbance in sleep is causing headache that results in loss of working hours. “The constitution of India envisages a secular and peaceful co-existence of all communities which needs to be practiced in letter and spirit,” she added.

“Your freedom ends where my nose begins,” Srivastava wrote adding that she is not against any religion, caste or creed. She wrote, “I am not against any religion, caste or creed, they may perform the Azan without the mike so that others are not disturbed. Even before Eid, they announce Sehri on the mike at 4.00 am. This practice also creates disturbance to other people.”

She further mentioned the order passed by Allahabad High Court in 2020 that allows mosques to play Azaan but without microphones. VC Srivastava resides in Civil Lines, and there is a mosque close to her house. Her husband, Justice Vikram Nath, is Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meerut thieves Mohammad Romin and Mohammad Assak, who have stolen underwear of at least ten women, reveal why they did so

OpIndia Staff -
The police are expecting the involvement of more persons in the theft of women's undergarments and are searching for them.
News Reports

VC of Allahabad Central University complains about disruption in sleep due to the sound of Azan played on mosque loudspeakers

OpIndia Staff -
Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University, Sangita Srivastava said that Azan disturbs her sleep and she is unable to function properly

‘Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi won elections too’, claims Rahul Gandhi to undermine India’s democracy

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, by invoking dictators like Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi, Rahul Gandhi is dogwhistling and implicitly nudging foreign intervention in Indian affairs.

No one killed infants in Kota: Rajasthan minister claims no one found guilty for the deaths of newborns in J K Lon Hospital

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma yesterday said in assembly that no one is guilty for the infant deaths that have wracked the state for the last few years

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.

Protestor for hire? How ‘environmental activist’ and child protestor Licypriya Kangujam has endorsed every random cause on Twitter

Opinions Akshita Bhadauria -
Licypriya Kangujam joins various hashtag trends from NEET exams to unemployment to mocking Atmanirbhar Bharat abhiyan, like a true-blue e-aandolanjeevi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
Entertainment

Unintentionally hilarious and high on nonsense: I watched Bombay Begums so you don’t have to

Nirwa Mehta -
More than Bombay Begums, it is more like Chewing Gums: Starts with a lot of promise, ends with disgusting, tasteless, mushy, plasticky stuff.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,114FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com