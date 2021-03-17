Sangita Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has written a letter to the District Magistrate, Commissioner, Inspector General, and other officers complaining about the Azaan played on loudspeakers at Mosque near her residence. The Vice-Chancellor has said that the sound of Azan played through loudspeakers from mosques is disrupting her sleep, which in turn is affecting her work.

Letter written by VC Srivastava (Image: Twitter/rahulrajnews)

In her complaint, she said, “Every morning at around 5:30 AM, the loud sound of the loudspeaker playing Azaan disrupts my sleep.” She further said that her life is getting disrupted as she could not sleep properly. She said during Ramzan, they announce Sahari at 4 AM in the morning that will aggravate the problem. She alleged that disturbance in sleep is causing headache that results in loss of working hours. “The constitution of India envisages a secular and peaceful co-existence of all communities which needs to be practiced in letter and spirit,” she added.

“Your freedom ends where my nose begins,” Srivastava wrote adding that she is not against any religion, caste or creed. She wrote, “I am not against any religion, caste or creed, they may perform the Azan without the mike so that others are not disturbed. Even before Eid, they announce Sehri on the mike at 4.00 am. This practice also creates disturbance to other people.”

She further mentioned the order passed by Allahabad High Court in 2020 that allows mosques to play Azaan but without microphones. VC Srivastava resides in Civil Lines, and there is a mosque close to her house. Her husband, Justice Vikram Nath, is Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.