On March 13, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was attending a function to distribute appointment letters to 271 Block Education Officers (BEOs) in the Basic Education Council at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. During the event, CM Yogi took a jibe on former-Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav’s family and compared them to Mahabharata’s characters. He said, “Kaka, chacha, mama, nana (uncle, maternal uncle, maternal grandfather), you must have heard of them either in Mahabharata or between 2012 and 2017.”

CM Yogi said that the recruitment charge in different departments was given to the family members during the previous government. Some to uncles, some to brothers, and others to nephews. He said they are the reincarnated characters of Mahabharata. He further added that these characters impeded Uttar Pradesh’s progress by launching a war just like they did at the time of Mahabharata.

Recruitments were based on caste and money

CM Yogi attacked the previous government and alleged that during the previous regime, the recruitments were done based on the caste and money. Merit had no value during that time, and the state suffered. He asked the new recruits if they had to provide any recommendations from ministers, politicians or officials for the appointment.

The process was impartial – said newly appointed recruits

During the event, the newly appointed recruits thanked CM Yogi for the fast-paced process and said that the whole process was impartial, transparent and honest.

Explaining how the due course of selection process was followed, Poonam Madhukar said how the process was completed within 90 days.

Anand Dwivedi also spoke about the transparency in recruitment process.

The new recruits also thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for speedy and transparent recruitment procedure.

Over four lakh government jobs provided in four years

He said, “There have been no complaints regarding recruitments. We have given full freedom so that the recruitment process is completely transparent and honest, and there is no discrimination.” He added that since 2017, four lakh people had been appointed on government posts which is the highest in any four consecutive years since 1950. Around 1.2 lakh appointments were made in the Basic Education Council, while 1.37 lakh posts were filled in the police department.