In a shocking incident, a man sewed the genitals of his wife with an aluminium wire after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. The accused, who worked as a driver, had suspected that his wife was cheating on him. He asked his wife to prove her loyalty with a fidelity test. As she agreed, he tied her hands and legs and allegedly sewed her genital shut with an aluminium wire.

After the shocking act, the man fled the scene leaving her bleeding profusely. The 24-year-old woman informed about the cruel act to her mother, who lives in a nearby village, who rushed her daughter to a community health centre. The mother of the victim registered a complaint against her son-in-law at Milak police station.

The Rampur police ordered the doctors to conduct a medical examination of the woman, who confirmed the assault.

“The husband was booked under appropriate sections and arrested later in the day,” said police. The husband is currently under police custody while the woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said that her husband often assaulted her for no reason. She said he suspected her of having an extramarital affair and had asked me to prove my innocence. I had not even imagined that he would indulge in such a horrible act, said the woman, who married the accused two years ago. The couple had a baby, who died soon after the delivery.

“The medical examination of the woman has confirmed that she has suffered serious injuries. We have arrested her husband and he will be sent to jail. We are ensuring that she gets proper treatment at the district hospital,” said Rampur SP.