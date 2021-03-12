Friday, March 12, 2021
Uttar Pradesh police arrest 40-year-old Irshad for trying to molest a 4-year-old girl behind a temple

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, the POCSO Act and sections of the SC/ST Act based on the father's complaint. The accused will be sent to jail today.

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a 40-year-old man for trying to assault a 4-year-old Dalit girl in Karhal in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father. According to a report by Hindi daily Live Hindustan, police have charged accused Irshad, son of one Mehboob, who is a resident of Maniharan town in Uttar Pradesh, with various provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act, apart from relevant sections of the IPC. He would be sent to jail today.

In what transpired, the 4-year-old child had accompanied her mother to a temple for the Mahashivratri puja. The child, however, separated from her mother and got lost in the crowd. Seeing her crying alone in one corner, Irshad approached her. Assuring her that he would take her to her mother, Irshad took her to a secluded area behind the temple and tried to molest her.

The child started screaming for help. Hearing the cry, the people in and around the temple rushed to the spot. Seeing the crowd, Irshad tried to flee leaving the child in a badly injured situation, but the alert people caught him. The crowd started beating him up fiercely seeing him trying to molest the child. On receiving the news, station in-charge Shivkumar Chauhan reached the spot and sent the accused to the police station. The girl has been admitted at the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, the POCSO Act and sections of the SC/ST Act based on the father's complaint. The accused will be sent to jail today.

