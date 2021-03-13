Although the Congress party does not identify itself as completely left-wing party, the party brought economic liberalisation after all, party leader Rahul Gandhi is trying very hard to project himself as an anti-rich politician. After running the entire 2019 Lok Sabha election blaming the Modi government of giving Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani through the Rafale fighter deal, the former Congress president has decided to accuse PM Modi of helping his ‘two friends’ Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani ahead of the assembly elections.

Therefore, when reports emerged that Gautam Adani gained the highest amount of wealth in this year so far, it was a perfect moment for Rahul Gandhi to use the news to attack the Modi government. Quoting a news report saying that Adani’s gain in wealth this year is even more than gains made by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, Rahul Gandhi wanted to how Adani made his money. “How much did your wealth increase in 2020? Zero. You struggle to survive while he makes ₹ 12 Lakh Cr and increases his wealth by 50%. Can you tell me why?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday.

While he didn’t mention anything else, it is evident that he wants to insinuate the Adani Group chairman saw the rise in his wealth due to the help of ‘friend’ Narendra Modi. Because, that is what he is alleging non-stop for last several months. Be it election rally, or meeting farmers, fishermen or students, he only says one thing these days, that PM Modi is helping his two friends.

However, this is not the first time that Gautam Adani is number one in terms of the increase in his wealth. It happened in earlier also, and earlier it happened during the Congress-led UPA government. In the year 2011, the chairman of the Adani Group was the highest wealth creator in the country, with his wealth doubling to Rs 33,211 crore. At that time, Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India, while Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In 2007, Gautam Adani was listed as 13th richest Indian in the list of Forbes 40 richest Indians. By 2011, his rank had reached 7th, with $ 8.2 billion net wealth.

Contrary to what Rahul Gandhi would want people to believe, Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group is creating wealth for decades, it didn’t start doing business after Narendra Modi led NDA govt came to power in 2014.

Moreover, it may be noted that the wealth of business leaders like Musk and Adani are mostly based on the share markets. The value of their wealth is estimated based on the value shares they hold in their companies. Therefore, their wealth is a factor of how the market values their companies. It is largely dependent on the performance of the companies, and the business outlook of the sectors in which they operate.