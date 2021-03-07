Sunday, March 7, 2021
Home News Reports Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopaedia of Ramayana
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopaedia of Ramayana

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said that there are still some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. However, the historical facts cannot be denied, he added.

OpIndia Staff
UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched Global Encyclopaeda of Ramayana (representational image)
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a Global Encyclopaedia on Ramayana in an e-book format. The book is prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute. While launching the same, Yogi Adityanath said that Ramayana and Mahabharata, the other Hindu epic, give the best life lessons and will help envision a better India.

“This encyclopaedia will motivate us to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce everyone to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality,” he said.

He said that Maryada Purushottam Ram was an avatar of Vishnu and carried out His duties while staying bound by his human limitations.

“It was Lord Ram’s greatness that while tolerating a common man’s problems and sufferings, He lived life of human dignity,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said that there are still some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. However, the historical facts cannot be denied, he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsglobal encyclopaedia of ramayan, yogi adityanath,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopaedia of Ramayana

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a Global Encyclopaedia on Ramayana in an e-book format. The book is prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute.
News Reports

40 year old Mohammed Intezar trying to marry minor Hindu girl, insist Hindu orgs, Delhi Police denies: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu activists have alleged that a minor Hindu girl was converted and being married off to a 40-year-old Mohammed Intezar Hussain.

‘Biggest crime is I am Muslim’: TMC MLA breaks down into tears after being denied ticket, calls party the ‘B Team’ of BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Sitting Trinamool Congress MLA from Nalhati, Moinuddin Shams, has announced in tears that he has quit the party.

This time it’s personal: Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram is officially on, the most high profile contest this election season

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The BJP has announced that Suvendu Adhikari will be the party candidate versus Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Interviews Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP

Antilia bomb scare: Mansukh Hiren had written to Maharashtra CM and others alleging harassment by police and journalists. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two days before Mansukh Hiren had gone missing, he had sent a letter to Maharashtra CM, HM, and the police alleging mental harassment

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Politics

‘Does money in Bollywood come from Ganga?’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece claims Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap targeted for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial asked why only Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were targeted and not other Bollywood celebrities.
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Police recover handkerchiefs tied to Mansukh Hiren’s mouth, his wife says he met Mumbai Police officer hours before death

OpIndia Staff -
Vimla, the wife of one Mansukh Hiren has said that her husband had left the house saying he was going to meet crime branch officer Tawde
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has begun pre-booking in India

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, Elon Musk's SpaceX, of which Starlink is a venture, has already sent 1000 such satellites to the Earth's orbit. In the future, the company plans to expand the number to a network of 12,000 satellites.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,317FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com