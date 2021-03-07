Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopaedia of Ramayana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a Global Encyclopaedia on Ramayana in an e-book format. The book is prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute. While launching the same, Yogi Adityanath said that Ramayana and Mahabharata, the other Hindu epic, give the best life lessons and will help envision a better India.

“This encyclopaedia will motivate us to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce everyone to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality,” he said.

'ग्लोबल इनसाइक्लोपीडिया ऑफ रामायण' प्रकृति और परमात्मा के समन्वय को दर्शाने का कार्य करेगा।



यह विज्ञान और अध्यात्म के अनेक अनछुए पहलुओं को जानने का अवसर भी प्रदान करेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 6, 2021

He said that Maryada Purushottam Ram was an avatar of Vishnu and carried out His duties while staying bound by his human limitations.

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम ने भगवान विष्णु के साक्षात अवतार होने के बावजूद मानवीय मर्यादाओं के अंदर अपनी पूरी लीला को रचा।



प्रभु श्री राम की यह महानता थी कि उन्होंने सामान्य मनुष्य की भांति कष्टों को सहते हुए मानवीय मर्यादाओं का पग-पग पालन किया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 6, 2021

“It was Lord Ram’s greatness that while tolerating a common man’s problems and sufferings, He lived life of human dignity,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said that there are still some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. However, the historical facts cannot be denied, he added.