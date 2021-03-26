Friday, March 26, 2021
Yogi Adityanath reminds Mamata Banerjee about the sacrifice of Kothari brothers for Ram Mandir movement, Suvendu Adhikari calls her ‘Begum’

Yogi Adityanath invoked the sacrifice of Kothari brothers while slamming Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to Jai Shri Ram chants

OpIndia Staff
Launching a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in her Assembly constituency Nandigram on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked the Kothari brothers to remind Banejree about the state’s contribution to the Ram Mandir movement. Kothari brothers were Kar Sevaks who had sacrificed their lives for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Slamming Banerjee for opposing the slogan of Jai Shri Ram in the state, CM Yogi reminded her that people from West Bengal had participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. “Kothari brothers were born in West Bengal only”, said CM Yogi. “Kothari brothers sacrificed their lives for Ram temple movement of Ayodhya. A memorial of their sacrifice is there in Ayodhya. Their dream of Ram temple is being fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he added. CM Yogi thanked the people of West Bengal for making huge donations for Ram temple construction.

CM Yogi accused Mamata Banerjee of being concerned only about infiltrators in the state. He said that she did not even ban cow slaughter in the state fearing that her vote bank would be lost.

Suvendu Adhikari called Mamata Banerjee ‘Begum’

Former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari, who will be giving a fight to Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, accused her of insulting Hinduism for vote bank.

Adhikari, who referred to Banerjee as ‘Begum’ recalled how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had used a Bangladeshi celebrity for election campaign during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Taking a veiled dig at the statement made by TMC leader Sheikh Alam about creating four Pakistans in the country, Adhikari said that TMC was an anti-national party. Speaking at an election rally Sheikh Alam had said that if all the 30% Muslims came together, they could form four Pakistans.

Eighth phase elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly start tomorrow. The elections will be conducted between March 27 to April 29. The results for the elections will be declared in May 2.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

