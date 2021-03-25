A TMC leader from West Bengal has made a sensational claim that if the Muslims in India come together, they can form four Pakistans. Speaking at an election rally, TMC leader Sheikh Alam said that Muslims are 30% and others are 70%. He said that if these 30% Muslims in the country comes together, Hindus will nowhere to go in the country.

Campaigning for TMC candidate Bidhan Chandra Majhi in Nanoor constituency in Birbhum in West Bengal, Sheikh Alam said that the BJP should be ashamed of themselves because they will come to the power with the support of 70% voters.

“We form government with 30% votes, they will form govt with the support of 70% votes, they should be ashamed of themselves. If 30% of people in India come together, we can form 4 Pakistans. If all the Muslims in India move to one side of the country, where the rest of the people go, where the 70% people will go?”, the TMC leader said.

Talking about some incident in the area, the TMC leader said that if they wanted, they could have ordered their boys to remove those people in five minutes. ‘They would have beaten them with sticks, but we didn’t do that, because we have trust on Mamata Banerjee’, he added.

Trinamool Congress is facing a tough challenge from BJP in West Bengal in the assembly elections. Moreover, the party is also staring at possible spilt in Muslim votes, as Congress, left and Indian Secular Front alliance is contesting the elections separately, resulting in a three-corner fight. Furfura peer Abbas Siddique led ISF holds considerable influence among Muslims in the state, and the TMC leader’s comments appears to be an attempt to attract Muslims votes by communalising the polls.

Sheikh Alam is clearly attempting to evoke Muslim sentiments by talking about more Pakistans with Indian Muslims. Now TMC sees polarising the elections as the only way of retaining power in the state.

It may be noted that as per official records, the Muslim population in India is around 15%, but the TMC leader is saying that it is 30%.