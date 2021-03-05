Friday, March 5, 2021
Muslims have much more share in welfare schemes of state government than their population in the state: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Speaking in the state assembly CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state government was committed to Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

OpIndia Staff
Muslims have more share in welfare schemes
CM Yogi Adityanath (via PTI)
56

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said in the state assembly that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh had more share in the welfare schemes provided by the state government than their total population in the state. CM Yogi said that Muslims’s share in state government welfare schemes was many times more than their population. “The Muslim population in UP is 17-19 per cent, but their share in the benefits of welfare schemes is 30-35 per cent”, the CM said in the state assembly drawing the attention of Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ahmad Hassan.

CM Yogi Adityanath cited schemes such as the central housing scheme, free power connections, free cooking gas connections under Ujjwala schemes and Ayushman Bharat healthcare schemes to support his claims.

Previous governments used to pick and choose in identifying beneficiaries of government schemes: CM Yogi

The Chief Minister said that the state government was providing welfare schemes to all people in the state without discriminating against anyone and without indulging in appeasment. He alleged, making an intervention during the debate on the state budget, that the previous governments in the state implemented schemes selectively. He said that the previous governments used to pick and choose policy to identify beneficiaries of welfare schemes. CM Yogi said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was committed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’.

Uttar Pradesh’s economy kept declining under the previous governments: CM Yogi

CM said that at the time of independence, the economy of Uttar Pradesh was among the top states in the country. However, there has been a continuous gradual decline in the state’s economy during the different previous governments, be it Samajwadi Party government, Bahujan Samaj Party government or Congress government. “By 2016, it went down to the fifth and sixth spot. But in the recent rankings, UP has emerged as the country’s second biggest economy”, the CM said.

CM Yogi said that the state government did not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion, region and language while implementing government schemes. “This is what we call Modi model”, he said. Slamming the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said that the kind of socialism that was practised by leaders like Acharya Narendra Dev, Jai Prakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohiya is no longer practised by the Samajwadi leaders today. “Today’s socialism has become a multiform brand-socialism of caste, socialism of family and by the time socialism comes to Shivpal Yadav, it becomes ‘pragatisheel’, said the CM.

