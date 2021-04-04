Twitter on Sunday removed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s tweet calling for beheading of Dasna temple’s Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati over allegations of ‘blasphemy’.

As per Twitter it was in violation of Twitter policies and hence it was removed from the microblogging site. On Sunday, Khan had called for beheading of Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati for having spoken against the Prophet Mohammad. “His tongue and head should be cut off to teach him a lesson,” he had tweeted before urging Delhi Police to take action against him as ‘Indian laws’ do not allow beheading. He had even pinned this tweet on his profile.

Following the tweet, many netizens had reported and questioned Twitter for not removing the hateful tweet and let it remain on the platform for hours.

While Twitter has removed the content, the post calling for beheading is till up on Facebook.

At the time of this report, the post has over 4,500 ‘likes’, 2,500 comments and has been shared over 1,200 times.

Many in the comments expressed anger and shamed the Muslims for keeping quiet and not doing anything over alleged blasphemy.