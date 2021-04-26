Hospitals in Delhi came down hard against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi High Court today over the bungled handling of the oxygen crisis in the wake of the resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. The hospitals alleged that the Delhi government has no understanding of the oxygen supply chain.

Senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing Jaipur Golden Hospital in the Delhi High Court, today slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Government for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital and accused them of disrupting the oxygen supply chain.

The Delhi High Court on Monday was hearing a plea highlighting the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi and the issue of oxygen supply in the city.

“I got 3.6 MT. I was supposed to get at 5 pm. I’m normally in touch with my supplier. Supply chain is disrupted by Delhi government,” Dutta submitted.

The Jaipur Golden Hospital’s counsel alleged that Delhi government’s mishandling of the crisis has disrupted the oxygen supply chain, causing inordinate delays for the hospitals to receive oxygen.

“Enormous SOS calls were made. They arranged something from the AIIMS but it was minutes late. There is shortage and uncertainty. Delhi government doesn’t understand the supply chain,” Dutta said.

Dutta also took a swipe at Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s remarks that hospitals in Delhi raised unnecessary oxygen-shortage alarms. “How long after patient dies should hospitals issue SOS?,” Dutta questioned sarcastically.

Dutta also prayed the High Court to keep Delhi Government away from his client’s oxygen supplier. Dutta said that his hospital’s supplier Inox should directly communicate with them instead of having to go through the Delhi government’s bureaucracy.

Another counsel, advocate Alok Aggarwal, representing the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, also echoed similar sentiments. He said that the problems facing the hospitals in Delhi are that they are not aware of how much and when will they get oxygen. He said a wave of anxiety has swept across the hospitals because of a lack of clear communication from Delhi’s nodal officers.

The lawyer appearing for Shanti Mukund hospital in Delhi said that his hospital’s oxygen supplies are already stretched thin, and they had to send the patients away because of lack of oxygen supply.

“I have 96 patients on oxygen support. I’m having to turn away patients. I’ve sent WhatsApp, calls. My buffer stock will also run out,” Senior Advocate Viraj Datar for Shanti Mukund said.