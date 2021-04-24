Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Chief Ministers of other states to provide them with oxygen if they have anything to spare. The appeal comes on a day when developments in the Delhi High Court revealed that the government had failed utterly in creating a mechanism to ensure the smooth supply of oxygen.

I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 24, 2021

The Court was also informed that the Delhi Government was not taking any steps to collect the oxygen allocated to them. The Court had said, “Every state is arranging its own tankers, if you’re not having your own tanks, arrange them. You will have to do it, get in touch with the Central govt officers. We are not here to facilitate contact between officers.”

An officer with the central government had remarked, “All other States are collaborating for tankers, railway. For Delhi, it’s like they are to be served on the platter. We are helping States. Delhi officers need to do that.” Thus, it reveals that the oxygen crisis in Delhi is more due to the AAP Government’s failure to set up a mechanism to ensure the smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals.

People on social media are incensed with Arvind Kejriwal as well for his failure to ensure the supply of medical oxygen and then making an appeal to other states to help them out. Some pointed out that the AAP had campaigned on the basis of their Mohalla clinics and hospitals but now were seeking help from other states for oxygen.

Jinhone haspatal ke naam par chunav lada tha.

Woh baaki sab se oxygen maang rahe hain!



Bureaucrats & governance are two poles that are light years apart.



Delhi is the worst managed state in Covid crisis.

Because when freebies can win elections. U have no incentive to work! https://t.co/H0WINsjEau — Nitin Gupta (@Nitin_Rivaldo) April 24, 2021

Others said that he was indulging in theatrics again. They said that he should work on the ground instead of tweeting.

Why are you posting this on Twitter? Do whatever you have to and get the job done. That's the normal way of functioning. 🙄 https://t.co/mdu0V6YdU7 — પરિન (@ParinSays) April 24, 2021

Brilliant acting of actually giving an eff. https://t.co/pOWuzdau1x — This Posable (@ThisPosable) April 24, 2021

Please stop overhpying yourself…Act on grounds…..All CM of other states are taking steps that has to be taken…..They are not tweeting but acting on grounds….GIVE RESULTS and PROVE IT https://t.co/C69Y10wVQe — Narang manoj (@Narangmanoj1) April 24, 2021

People also slammed him for spending crores of money on advertisements instead of working to ensure that the oxygen supply was secured, an argument that was put forth by Congress leader Ajay Maken as well.

Had you spent the money, you have been spending on your 📺 adverts propaganda, post Nov 2020, there would have been minimum 800 oxygen generating plants in #Delhi

All of them producing more than enough since Mid Jan this year. But no; That would’ve been not-following-the-A-team. https://t.co/reRI2Fvyj9 — Ajay S (@Harry3275) April 24, 2021

This guy is flashing his face via Ads on TV channels more than the original content- Even on Youtube ads.

Look at his language. Language of a leader? https://t.co/FJfju7S2IV — Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) April 24, 2021

What happened to best CM ruled Delhi?

You have won #wuhanVirus #times?

Why cannot make request via ads(bribe to Media)?

What happened your best health care? https://t.co/vo0VkjLtPH — Ashoka B. Kalgude (@ashokalgude) April 24, 2021

OpIndia’s Raju Das had similar thoughts.

Instead of tweeting, you could have shot a video and run it on every TV channel every 3 minutes. https://t.co/hwNHkS2C4Z — Raju Das | ৰাজু দাস (@rajudasonline) April 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, senior counsel Sachin Dutta representing Jaipur Golden Hospital, slammed the Delhi government for its incompetence and apathy in handling the situation. He alleged that officers of the Delhi government were unavailable even as people were dying in the hospitals.

“Whole day yesterday we called your officers, they didn’t do anything,” advocate Sachin Dutta told Mr Mehra, representing the Delhi government.