Saturday, April 24, 2021
Arvind Kejriwal appeals for oxygen from other states after spending crores on ads, gets slammed by netizens

People on social media are incensed with Arvind Kejriwal as well for his failure to ensure the supply of medical oxygen and then making an appeal to other states to help them out.

Image Source: Twitter/@msisodia
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Chief Ministers of other states to provide them with oxygen if they have anything to spare. The appeal comes on a day when developments in the Delhi High Court revealed that the government had failed utterly in creating a mechanism to ensure the smooth supply of oxygen.

The Court was also informed that the Delhi Government was not taking any steps to collect the oxygen allocated to them. The Court had said, “Every state is arranging its own tankers, if you’re not having your own tanks, arrange them. You will have to do it, get in touch with the Central govt officers. We are not here to facilitate contact between officers.”

An officer with the central government had remarked, “All other States are collaborating for tankers, railway. For Delhi, it’s like they are to be served on the platter. We are helping States. Delhi officers need to do that.” Thus, it reveals that the oxygen crisis in Delhi is more due to the AAP Government’s failure to set up a mechanism to ensure the smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals.

People on social media are incensed with Arvind Kejriwal as well for his failure to ensure the supply of medical oxygen and then making an appeal to other states to help them out. Some pointed out that the AAP had campaigned on the basis of their Mohalla clinics and hospitals but now were seeking help from other states for oxygen.

Others said that he was indulging in theatrics again. They said that he should work on the ground instead of tweeting.

People also slammed him for spending crores of money on advertisements instead of working to ensure that the oxygen supply was secured, an argument that was put forth by Congress leader Ajay Maken as well.

OpIndia’s Raju Das had similar thoughts.

Earlier in the day, senior counsel Sachin Dutta representing Jaipur Golden Hospital, slammed the Delhi government for its incompetence and apathy in handling the situation. He alleged that officers of the Delhi government were unavailable even as people were dying in the hospitals.

“Whole day yesterday we called your officers, they didn’t do anything,” advocate Sachin Dutta told Mr Mehra, representing the Delhi government.

