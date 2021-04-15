Thursday, April 15, 2021
Home News Reports Tension in Aurangabad following death of salon owner Feroz Khan after he was hit...
News Reports
Updated:

Tension in Aurangabad following death of salon owner Feroz Khan after he was hit by cops for keeping shop open violating Covid-19 norms

During the brawl, Feroz Khan fell on his shop's shutter and sustained a head injury. He was dashed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared brought dead.

OpIndia Staff
3

A salon owner named Feroz Khan in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad died after being allegedly assaulted by two police officers for not following COVID-19 guidelines. The death of the 50-year-old, allegedly in the hands of the police officers, triggered tension in the area.

Khan’s outraged relatives along with other people gathered in large numbers with the dead body of the deceased at Osmanpura police station, demanding action against the cops. This has compelled the Aurangabad police commissioner to order the transfer of the two officers in question and order an impartial probe into the incident.

Aurangabad salon owner Feroz Khan hit for not following COVID-19 guidelines

In what transpired, Feroz Khan kept his salon open in violation with the COVID-19 restrictions out in place amid the rising cases in Maharashtra. According to Khan’s relatives and staffs, sub-inspector Pravin Wagh and constable Sandeep Bharme assaulted him over the alleged violation. 

During the ruckus, the salon owner fell on the shutter of the salon and lost consciousness. He was rushed to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Khan’s relatives brought his body to the Osmanpura police station and demanded registration of a murder case against the two policemen. As the news of the incident spread, more people from different parts of the city started accumulating outside Osmanpura police station demanding action against the cops. They demanded that the officers be charged with murder and terminated for service.

The salon owner’s relatives and staff claimed that when the two policemen saw the salon open, they called Khan out. After that, they began assaulting Khan for not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. The people said that the entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the salon as well as the neighbouring shops.

“During the brawl, Feroz Khan fell on his shop’s shutter and sustained a head injury. He was dashed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared brought dead”, informed one of the deceased’s family members.

As the news of the incident spread, Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel and police commissioner Nikhil Gupta reached Osmanpura police station and pacified the enraged mob. Taking cognisance of the incident, Nikhil Gupta immediately transferred the two officers to the control room. Gupta assured inquiry into the death of the salon owner and ordered crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav to carry out an impartial probe of the case.

Maharastra imposes curfew-like restrictions to control the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state

Maharashtra has been grappling with the rising coronavirus cases in the state. To deal with the second wave of the infection, which has wreaked havoc particularly in the state of Maharashtra, contributing the highest to the daily caseload, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state.

Thackeray, in his virtual address to the public, announced new prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the state from 8 pm on April 14 which will remain in force until May 1.

All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed. Only essential services will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. Restaurants can operate but only for deliveries. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

As ESPN goes for gender-neutral terms, here is how Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match commentary may read like

Sandeep Kadian -
The 'Gentleman's Game' is no longer one as gentleman is not an inclusive term and it offends those who put pronouns in Twitter bios.
News Reports

Majnu Ka Tila: Kejriwal govt abandons destitute Pakistani Hindu refugee, ‘Seva Bharati’ provides helping hand

OpIndia Staff -
RSS and Seva Bharti are providing a helping hand to Pakistani Hindu refugees at Majnu ka Tila camp.

ESPN goes woke, to include gender-neutral cricket terms ‘batter’ instead of ‘batsman’ and ‘Player of The Match’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ESPN Cricinfo writer Sreshth Shah has informed that the portal will now replace the term 'Batsman' with 'Batter', and 'Man of the Match' will now be 'Player of The Match'.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.

Political opposition amid pandemic has become so devoid of humanity that Modi haters now want Gujaratis dead

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
One would've thought the pandemic would have humbled a few people and made them kinder, but then, 'liberals' would rather dance on dead bodies of Gujaratis if it shows 'Modi failed'

Chhattisgarh: Families of deceased COVID-19 patients will now have to pay Rs. 2,500 for “storage” and “carriage” of the bodies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After fixing rates for treating moderate, severe, very serious COVID-19 patients, Chhattisgarh introduces dead body handling charges

Recently Popular

World

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.
Read more
World

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 outbreak: Maharashtra to get 100 MT oxygen from Ambani owned Reliance’s Jamnagar plant

OpIndia Staff -
Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will receive 100 MT of oxygen supply from Reliance's Jamnagar plant
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,151FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com