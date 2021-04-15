A salon owner named Feroz Khan in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad died after being allegedly assaulted by two police officers for not following COVID-19 guidelines. The death of the 50-year-old, allegedly in the hands of the police officers, triggered tension in the area.

Khan’s outraged relatives along with other people gathered in large numbers with the dead body of the deceased at Osmanpura police station, demanding action against the cops. This has compelled the Aurangabad police commissioner to order the transfer of the two officers in question and order an impartial probe into the incident.

Aurangabad salon owner Feroz Khan hit for not following COVID-19 guidelines

In what transpired, Feroz Khan kept his salon open in violation with the COVID-19 restrictions out in place amid the rising cases in Maharashtra. According to Khan’s relatives and staffs, sub-inspector Pravin Wagh and constable Sandeep Bharme assaulted him over the alleged violation.

During the ruckus, the salon owner fell on the shutter of the salon and lost consciousness. He was rushed to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Khan’s relatives brought his body to the Osmanpura police station and demanded registration of a murder case against the two policemen. As the news of the incident spread, more people from different parts of the city started accumulating outside Osmanpura police station demanding action against the cops. They demanded that the officers be charged with murder and terminated for service.

The salon owner’s relatives and staff claimed that when the two policemen saw the salon open, they called Khan out. After that, they began assaulting Khan for not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. The people said that the entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the salon as well as the neighbouring shops.

“During the brawl, Feroz Khan fell on his shop’s shutter and sustained a head injury. He was dashed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared brought dead”, informed one of the deceased’s family members.

As the news of the incident spread, Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel and police commissioner Nikhil Gupta reached Osmanpura police station and pacified the enraged mob. Taking cognisance of the incident, Nikhil Gupta immediately transferred the two officers to the control room. Gupta assured inquiry into the death of the salon owner and ordered crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav to carry out an impartial probe of the case.

Maharastra imposes curfew-like restrictions to control the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state

Maharashtra has been grappling with the rising coronavirus cases in the state. To deal with the second wave of the infection, which has wreaked havoc particularly in the state of Maharashtra, contributing the highest to the daily caseload, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday announced curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state.

Thackeray, in his virtual address to the public, announced new prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the state from 8 pm on April 14 which will remain in force until May 1.

All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed. Only essential services will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. Restaurants can operate but only for deliveries. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages.