On Thursday (April 22), several mainstream media reports claimed that about 83 people were diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus at institutions run by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

HW news network alleged that about 83 staff members of Baba Ramdev-run-Patanjali Ayurved tested positive for Coronavirus infection. It went on to claim that 46 of them worked in Patanjali Yoga Peeth, 9 in Acharyakulam, and 28 in Yoga Grams. HW further claimed that the infected individuals had been isolated in the Patanjali complex in Haridwar and that Baba Ramdev could be tested for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Screengrab of the report by HW network

Similar such claims were made by the Hindi edition of News 18. While quoting Chief Medical Officer (Haridwar) Dr Sambhu Jha, News 18 reiterated that about 83 people had been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus since April 10.

Screengrab of News18 report

Baba Ramdev rubbishes claims about the outbreak of Coronavirus at Patanjali Ayurved

Following the sensational Covid-19 figures presented by mainstream media reports, Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to issue a clarification in the matter. In a tweet on Friday (April 23), he said, “There is no Covid-infected patient at Patanjali. There were new patients who had come to IPD and new students who had come for admission in Acharyakulam. We had tested them under the Coronavirus protocols. Out of them, only 14 people were found positive. We did not allow their entry inside the main campus.”

Baba Ramdev further added, “Everything other than the facts stated above is rumour and false. I do a live programme every day on yoga and health from 5 am to 10 am.” It must be mentioned that IPD is a part of Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital which is attached with the Patanjali Ayurveda College.

Usual suspects rejoice after fake news surfaces, take potshots at Baba Ramdev

Following the news that 83 staffers of Baba Ramdev fell ill due to Coronavirus infection, the known usual suspects took to Twitter to rejoice over it. They took potshots at the Yoga Guru for supposedly failing to cure the infected patients with his herbal immunity booster named Coronil.

Journalist at the left-propagandist channel NDTV, Gargi Rawat wrote, “oh no… all that Coronil and still they got infected? May it doesn’t really protect you?”

Screengrab of the tweet

Times Now journalist Nikunj Garg inquired, “They should be treated with coronil…right?”

Tweet by Times Now journalist

Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi, who defected to the Shiv Sena from the Congress, tweeted, “Just hope all of them are fine and at the same time Patanjali stop selling Coronil as the answer to Covid cure immediately.”

Tweet by Shiv Sena politician Priyanka Chaturvedi

Despite the fact that only 14 individuals tested positive and all such misleading news stories have been debunked, neither of them have chosen to post an update or clarification. It thus becomes increasingly clear that the left-liberal cabal will continue to resort to vulture politics and mock indigenous alternate herbal supplement of Baba Ramdev to settle political scores.